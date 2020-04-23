You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
OLE Health transitions to telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak
alert featured
Healthcare

OLE Health transitions to telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak

From the Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan series

More than 37,000 people a year receive care at OLE Health, Napa’s community health care provider. These days, the majority of them are being “seen” virtually -- via telephone and video calls.

The switch to “telehealth” is just one of the ways the health care provider has pivoted to meet the needs of clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delivery of care “definitely has changed a lot,” said Cindy Perez, manager of OLE Health's South Napa campus. 

In keeping with the county's shelter-in-home order, “We are asking all of our patients to call our call center” first to be evaluated, Perez said. Don’t arrive at the site before that. 

To protect both the community and employees, “we’re not letting anybody come into the clinic until we’ve spoken with them and triaged them for symptoms,” said Natalie Galante, pediatric nurse practitioner at OLE Health.

“Everyone is getting triaged over the phone,” emphasized Galante. “If they happen to walk up and they have a fever or cough,” the patient is told to return home and OLE Health will call them.

“It’s a way of maintaining that isolation,” and then connecting the patient to where they should go for care, safely, “so were not exposing an entire health center” to a potential case of COVID-19, Galante said.

The center’s pharmacy is still open, but patients come to the front doors and ask for their prescription, which is then brought out to them.

“They don’t even have to walk into the building,” said Perez.

OLE Health’s optometry department is temporarily closed, along with the dentistry offices (except for dental emergencies). The Quest lab inside OLE Health is also temporarily closed.

Of the approximate 90 OLE Health workers in south Napa, only about 30 are in the building regularly, said Perez.

Of course, some patients still need to physically see a provider, such as children who need immunizations or well-baby checks.

Galante said this week she’s actually feeling more settled about the abrupt changes in procedure.

Back in early March, before the switch, “it was a scarier time,” she said. “I was coming home much more worried and now I feel much more calm because we’re triaging the patients” remotely.

More importantly, “I haven’t seen too many usual-looking COVID-looking cases - which is a sign that maybe all of our sheltering-in-place has been helping. I think people are doing their share,” said Galante.

Galante normally might usually see 20 to 24 patients in a day. There have been some days lately when she’s provided care to 18. “It’s been very quiet,” she said.

“I think my patients have the misconception that we are overrun right now and that they don’t want to set foot in our clinics,” said Galante. That’s not the case.

“We are available, reach out, give us a call.”

People may also be afraid that others at the health center have the coronavirus. “That is not the case," she said. 

Galante said she stays motivated during this health crisis by remembering the survivor stories she reads.

“Those are the things that give us hope. Those stories are what keep healthcare providers motivated to give it all they’ve got to help patients.”

“I’m just praying that all of our measures we are taking right now are going to help keep Napa healthy as we approach the surge date” -- the estimate of peak illness in our community, she said. 

“With everybody sheltering at home, I feel like that is going to rally help to flatten the curve,” said Galante.

Perez noted that the Napa community has persevered through a number of recent disasters, including the 2014 quake and the 2017 wildfires. The COVID-19 threat "is totally new for us,” but “our staff is ready to tackle anything,” she said. 

“As an essential health care worker, that is what I committed to,” she said. “I still wake up every day and think, ‘OK what are we going to tackle today?’” 

Jamie Bongiovi, LCSW, director of behavioral health at OLE Health, said the switch to telehealth has meant learning news ways to engage patients, without face-to-face intimacy.

Take something as common as a pause in a conversation. At an in-person visit, the reason for that pause may be much more obvious, Bongiovi said. The same might not be true via phone or video.

“It’s more of doing verbally what we’d do in person,” said Bongiovi. For example, during a pause she might say, “I’m silent right now but I just want you to know I’m thinking about what you just said to me.” Or, “I notice that there is some silence right now. Is it OK if I ask you to share what you’re thinking about or the reason for the silence?”

In a face-to-face conversation, people tend to look around. They don’t stare at each other. Video conversations are less natural. Varying eye contact in a video call can make a difference, she said.

The behavioral health department is helping more patients than normal. That could be due to a few things, she said.

These days people don’t have to worry about transportation to their provider’s office. Also, more people are at home now, “so they have more time to talk.”

In addition, there are fewer “no-shows” for appointments.

“I think patients are also telling us they feel safe at home, they feel more comfortable” talking, Bongiovi said. 

Of course, “there’s definitely also a pandemic of anxiety right now,” she said.

“Some patients are feeling isolated. We talk about how social distancing doesn’t necessarily mean social isolation,” said Bongiovi.

What keeps her motivated? “I think we’re all invested in caring for our patients,” she said. Also, “We’re all experiencing the same stuff. We’re in the middle of it,” said Bongiovi.

Aside from the logistical gymnastics in consolidating sites, limiting in-person patient visits to only those deemed essential, and re-structuring the workforce, ”I think the hardest thing for all of us at OLE Health has been the physical distancing from our patients and each other,” said Alicia Hardy, OLE Health chief executive officer.

“Our team-based model is centered on the care team working closely together to coordinate care and offer multiple same-day services, including ‘warm hand-offs’ from medical to behavioral health – and now most of the team is working remotely from home, making that coordination more difficult.”

“Our OLE Health community is strong one, and that we really are stronger together by – for now – being apart,” said Hardy.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Info:

To reach OLE Health contact:

707-254-1770

The South Napa campus is located at 300 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News