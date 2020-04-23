OLE Health transitions to telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak

“I think my patients have the misconception that we are overrun right now and that they don’t want to set foot in our clinics,” said Galante. That’s not the case.

“We are available, reach out, give us a call.”

People may also be afraid that others at the health center have the coronavirus. “That is not the case," she said.

Galante said she stays motivated during this health crisis by remembering the survivor stories she reads.

“Those are the things that give us hope. Those stories are what keep healthcare providers motivated to give it all they’ve got to help patients.”

“I’m just praying that all of our measures we are taking right now are going to help keep Napa healthy as we approach the surge date” -- the estimate of peak illness in our community, she said.

“With everybody sheltering at home, I feel like that is going to rally help to flatten the curve,” said Galante.

Perez noted that the Napa community has persevered through a number of recent disasters, including the 2014 quake and the 2017 wildfires. The COVID-19 threat "is totally new for us,” but “our staff is ready to tackle anything,” she said.