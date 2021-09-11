On 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Napa Valley speakers pledge never to forget

The remembrances in Napa County joined numerous others that took place nationwide on Saturday, highlighted by the ceremonies where four hijacked jetliners crashed in 2001 – the World Trade Center, the Pentagon outside Washington D.C., and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where a plane went down after United Airlines Flight 93 passengers rushed the cockpit to stop hijackers from a probable second attack on the nation’s capital.

Yountville’s ceremony was the morning’s first in the county, as participants paused at 7:28 a.m. for a minute of silence and a bugler’s playing of taps at the moment two decades earlier when the World Trade Center’s north tower collapsed, 29 minutes after the fall of its twin to the south.

“It’s amazing to think we have an entire generation that has grown up since 9/11,” Mayor John Dunbar said of the millions with no personal memories of the day. “So it’s very important for us to remember the lives that have been lost, and the lives that have been forever changed.”

Among the day’s most affecting memories were those shared in Napa by Tom Knepell, a retired Navy pilot who was on a family visit to New York in September 2001.