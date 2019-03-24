O’Brien Estate winery located adjacent to the city of Napa's northwest edge has won Napa County's blessing for visitation already taking place, but not previously approved.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 3-2 to change the winery's use permit to reflect that visitation is actually happening. The dissent was over whether the requested visitor numbers are too high.
“It is the quintessential small winery that maintains the agricultural base in Napa County, in my view,” consultant David Gilbreth said as he tried to make the winery's case to the commission.
If such wineries don't succeed, there could be a lot of large houses in their places, Gilbreth said. That would mean taking out vines in what is now the agricultural preserve.
The 20,000-gallon-a-year winery is located at 1200 Orchard Ave. and owned by Barton and Barbara O’Brien. The 1982 use permit under a previous owner allows for no tours and tastings, but the O'Briens have allowed visitors to come over the years. In a document filed with the county, Barton O'Brien said in 2018 the winery averaged 18 visitors a day and held 12 marketing events.
In May 2018, the O’Briens applied to the county to legalize the visitation. They asked for a maximum of 40 visitors a day and 12 annual marketing events with up to 30 guests each.
“The applicants have been owners and operators of the winery since approximately 2001, relying on their understanding, in good faith, of their use permit,” the application said.
Barton O'Brien wrote in the application that they had operated the winery conforming to their use permit as was verbally explained to them in 2004 by a beer-and-wine services consultant.
In July 2018, Napa County issued the winery a code violation notice over the visitation, as well as for using a wine production room as a tasting room. The notice said the Planning Division forwarded the matter to code enforcement after receiving the O’Briens' application.
The O'Briens' application to the county, if approved, would rectify the violations, the notice said.
“In a real, practical sense, there really isn’t any violation in our view because we were coming forward,” Gilbreth said.
Commissioner Anne Cottrell said if this was an application for a new winery, she would think the requested visitation levels too high. Commission Chair Joelle Gallagher agreed.
But other commissioners noted that no neighbors are complaining about winery visitors and were willing to grant the request for a maximum of 40 visitors daily, as well as 12 marketing events.
“We sort of have the luxury of knowing the impact in the neighborhood, which makes it a little easier,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said.
The O’Brien Estate winery case could be a preview of what’s to come.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 4 set March 29 as the date for property owners with violations to step forward voluntarily with substantially complete applications to correct matters or face a code compliance crackdown. County officials said they expect about 60 applications.
A winery caught by the county for violations after the deadline will have to comply with its use permit for at least a year before coming to the Planning Commission for changes.
O’Brien Estate winery stepped forward long before the Board of Supervisors set this deadline. Still, the county agenda report treated the winery as participating in the new code compliance program.
Among the changes was a staff report that in bold face delineated the code compliance remedy requests from additional requests. Besides correcting violations, the O'Briens received approval for such things as converting a guest house into a bathroom and office.
Commissioners Mazotti, Dave Whitmer and Jeri Hansen voted "yes." Cottrell and Gallagher voted "no."