Construction of 280 units of student housing — the first such homes at Napa Valley College — has reached a key milestone.

It’s official: River Trail Village is halfway finished.

Monday morning, NVC hosted a “topping-out” ceremony, thanking some 150 construction workers and staff for getting the residential village to this point.

Student housing “is something that the county needs and we're just very excited to be able to bring that to the students of Napa Valley College,” said project manager Katie Brewer of Volz Company. “It's so rewarding.”

Brewer said that in construction, “topping out” typically signifies the completion of the “bones” or structural components of a building. More remains to be added, including insulation, drywall, electrical and other systems, she noted.

River Trail Village should open by the fall of 2024. The complex is located at 100 Magnolia Drive, just north of the NVC main campus' roundabout entrance off the Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) in south Napa.

The complex will include three four-story buildings. The first is a residence hall with private bedrooms and communal bathrooms and kitchens, along with study rooms, a clubhouse and a property management office.

The other two buildings offer apartment-style quarters, including studios, two-bedroom and four-bedroom units, and more study rooms.

Some 580 people will live in the student village. Landscaped courtyards forming outdoor communal areas for residents will separate the buildings at the complex, said Stephen Siri of The Martin Group, the project developer.

Napa Valley College professor Tyler Downie is a member of the River Trail Village implementation team.

“I've driven by this empty lot for years and years, and now there's something here,” said Downie. “It's pretty cool.”

“I know a lot of students that have come through my office that say, ‘Man, I wish there were student housing.’ So now that's become a reality,” Downie said.

Alex Guerrero, assistant superintendent and vice president of student affairs at the college, said that providing on-campus housing “is really a game changer, especially for students who are low-income, first-generation college students.”

Those students often need housing but can’t always afford to move to Napa, he explained.

Additionally, the housing “offers us the opportunity to also build a robust student life experience on campus.”

Most community colleges tend to be commuter schools, where students don’t stay on campus overnight, Guerrero said.

At the River Trail Village, “there will be student life happening late into the evening. I think this is really the beginning of a lot of impacts it'll have for not just our campus but our entire community.”

NVC's board president Jeff Dodd noted that the college had discussed adding student housing for years, “and here we are putting a roof on the first completed building just nine months after breaking ground, which is a really incredible accomplishment.”

“I couldn't be more proud of what we're doing here today,” Dodd said.

Part of providing a comprehensive academic program includes ensuring students have their basic needs met, Dodd pointed out, “so they don't have to worry about their next meal or where they're going to sleep at night.”

Research consistently shows the negative impact housing and food insecurity has on student success, he said.

That insecurity has become much more prominent since the COVID-19 pandemic, “but thanks to this tremendous community effort (including a $31 million grant from the state) we will be able to help,” Dodd said. The project itself will cost more than $83 million.

Estimated monthly rents released in early 2020 ranged from $840 to $1,103 per bed in dormitory-style quarters to $1,210 to $1,313 per bed in furnished student apartments, and $2,475 to $3,080 for unfurnished family units.

Much like dropping a stone in a pond, creating reverberating ripples, “this project will impact generations to come,” said Jim Reeves, vice president for administrative services at NVC.

“I'm proud to work with all of you to get us to a place where one year from now we will be welcoming students to this very site,” he said.

The goal “is to make the state-of-the-art project amazing for our students,” said Robin Darcangelo, the college's senior dean of student affairs and student housing lead.

It’s relatively rare for a community college to offer housing. According to the California Community Colleges System chancellor's office, only about a dozen of the state’s 116 two-year campuses offer housing on site. Student housing ranges from traditional on-campus residence halls with access to shared bathrooms on each floor to apartment-style buildings on or next to campus grounds.

Other community colleges are currently in the planning or design stages to bring housing to their campus. For example, Orange Coast College’s on-campus housing in Southern California opened in 2020, and Santa Rosa Junior College’s on-premises housing is scheduled to open this fall.

At the end of Monday’s topping-out, construction workers and staff were invited to sign a piece of the roof that would be installed above the housing complex.

“This has been an amazing journey,” Darcangelo said. It really does take a village to build a village, she added.

Want to live at Napa Valley College? For more information about the 280 residential units at River Trail Village, opening fall 2024 visit: napavalley.edu/student-services-and-resources

