On the fourth anniversary of Napa's quake, courthouse renovation in high gear
Napa County is nearing yet another milestone in a long recovery from the Aug. 24, 2014 South Napa earthquake as its cracked-up courthouse makes a comeback.
Workers on Monday began removing the eye-catching metal beams jammed against the outside front walls. These giant supports are no longer needed to keep the building from tumbling into Brown Street if the earth shakes again.
By year’s end, a renovated courthouse is to be finished.
“We have a lot of good memories in there,” said Mary Luros, who was walking by with her husband as the beams started to come down. “It’s nice to see it’s going to be open again.”
The old courthouse is bound up with Luros' career as an attorney. Luros said her professional milestones in the building include her first appearance in front of a judge and first jury trial.
Most of downtown Napa’s iconic earthquake damage has been repaired. Two notable exceptions are the brick post office building and the 1879 courthouse. The post office awaits redevelopment into a downtown hotel.
The courthouse was featured in many post-quake photos that showed a giant gap just below the roofline near the word “Justice.” Then for almost three years, the building’s exterior was hidden by a giant plastic shrink wrap for weather protection.
Only recently did that shrink wrap come off to reveal, not a butterfly, but a caterpillar.
The courthouse still looks in shabby shape, with patchwork and peeling paint on its Italinate Victorian outside. But it is stronger than ever on the fourth anniversary of the quake that almost wrecked it.
Workers to date have focused on the building’s bones. They have covered damaged brick walls with a fiber grid and coating of sprayed-on mortar. They’ve replaced collapsed bricks walls with reinforced concrete blocks.
This is stealth strengthening that allows the building to once again stand on its own without the threat of collapse.
Napa County Risk and Emergency Services Manager Kerry John Whitney recently donned a hard hat and walked through the courthouse’s barren interior. He trod on uncarpeted floors past unplastered walls, stacks of lumber and exposed lathe.
“A lot of people say this is one of the most beautiful courthouses in the state,” Whitney said. “We’ll get it back to that.”
Next will come the cosmetics – the paint, the false ceilings and other features needed before judges once again weld their gavels in the courtrooms used for civil cases.
“It’s supposed to look like it did the day before the earthquake,” county Associate Engineer John Vicencio said.
Workers found a few surprises when looked into the guts of a structure built in 1878 and 1879.
“You start opening the walls up, there were old entryways no one knew were there,” Vicencio said. “You see a lot of arches that had been bricked in and plastered over. They don’t show up on any drawings.”
And the secrets of how the courthouse was built were laid bare. The building's redwood lumber and square nails could once again be seen.
“Some of the materials were just immaculate,” Vicencio said. “They don’t build anything like that anymore.”
But exciting finds like an 1870 San Francisco-mint three-dollar gold piece, so rare only one is known to exist? Or even a handwritten notebook detailing life in the city of Napa during that era? Nothing doing.
The courthouse supposedly has a time capsule from 1878 buried inside its cornerstone. Stamps, coins, reports on the Napa State Asylum and a Napa County history book are among the contents, according to a newspaper account from the time.
That time capsule remains encased in concrete. The job of renovating the courthouse doesn’t include removing its cornerstone.
Renovating the courthouse has taken far longer than some earthquake-damaged buildings because it is on the National Register of Historic Places. That led to long talks between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the county in the months after the quake on how to proceed.
Workers began the renovations in November 2017. The county could end up spending close to $18 million to turn the clock back on the old courthouse, with most of the money coming from insurance and the state and federal governments.
When the restoration job is finally finished, yet another piece of pre-quake Napa normalcy will have been restored.