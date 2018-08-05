On Sunday morning, some 250 dogs took to Napa’s streets – along with 450 of their best two-legged friends.
The paths of the Oxbow Commons and the sidewalks of downtown became a route of pride for pet owners during Napa Humane’s seventh annual Walk for Animals. Through their half-hour morning stroll in the heart of Napa, the hundreds of participants, furry and smooth-skinned, raised at least $95,000 for the nonprofit’s spaying, neutering and animal welfare programs, according to executive director Wendi Piscia.
But before the counting of donations came a chance, for a few hours, to let owners show off their affection for their pet companions, many rescued from animal shelters.
“My daughter and I watched ‘Pit Bulls and Parolees’ on Animal Planet, and we felt like we wanted to participate in that,” said Tamra Premo of Napa, recalling how her pit bull mix Mia Bella, now 7, entered her life from a Yolo County rescue center after the dog and four siblings were found in a drainage ditch.
Mia Bella had found love and a secure home with Premo and her daughter Jordan, if not perfect health. “She’s had five leg surgeries, she’s been through a lot, but she’s been awesome,” she said with a smile.
Meanwhile, the Walk for Animals’ playful and carefree side could be seen a few yards away – in the gleaming red-blue top and gold-colored headpiece that made up a Wonder Woman costume covering Paris, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel. Beside Paris were other canines turned out like other movie superheroes: Captain America, Batman and Thor.
“We have an online dog group on Facebook and I have people list a bunch of ideas” for the annual event, said Paris’ owner Casey Jones, making her fifth appearance at the Walk for Animals. “And superheroes won this year.”
“We’re just avid dog lovers, the whole family is,” she said. “We like to go to places where we can bring our ‘furry kids.’”
When the hundreds of canine and human partners at last returned to the Commons, a host of contests awaited some of them – tests of training for dogs to jump hoops or play dead, as well as spectator applause for the most outlandish costumes or the sloppiest tongue kisses dogs could offer their owners.
“We just love it here – every year it feels like there’s more dogs,” said Juanita Ramos after completing the downtown walk with her pets Oliver, Maddi and Stella – garbed respectively as a lobster, a shark and a mermaid. “It’s a great way to spend the morning, a good way to help out.”