Once thought decided, winery and hot air balloon issues are having new life in Napa County

An appeal is to go before the Board of Supervisors at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is important to note that the area used for balloon launching is actually about an acre that has not been in agricultural use for at least 40 years,” the appeal said.

Some rural residents wrote to the county last year complaining about low-flying balloons. They said they can hear balloon riders talking and said the flights intrude on their privacy.

“We do not want to disturb people,” Barbarick told the Planning Commission. “That’s the last thing we want to do.”

Supervisors will decide whether the commission’s decision should stand or Barbarick should be allowed additional launchings. County staff, which had supported the project in a September report to the Planning Commission, recommended that supervisors deny the appeal.

Anthem Winery

Anthem winery’s proposed expansion has led to another wine country growth battle royal.