One additional COVID-19 case, Napa County reported Friday

  • Updated

The Napa County reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday, a youth under the age of 18 from the city of Napa.

This brings the county's confirmed coronavirus total to 68 cases since the first cases were reported March 22. Three of the 68 cases are now youths under 18. Thirty-two of the 68 cases have recovered, the county said.

The county has had two deaths. And for the first time in several weeks, there were no Napa County patients in the hospital, the county said on its website.

According to the county, 1,362 people have been tested, with 1,093 testing negative and 201 results pending. 

The county has expanded COVID-19 testing through a partnership with CORE and Verily. Data from this site, which began operation last week, is not yet included in county's daily report.

Napa's 68 confirmed cases are part of 50,431 confirmed cases in California and 1,091,038 in the U.S. There have been 2,049 deaths in California, 62,406 deaths in the U.S.

Please visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the County’s COVID-19 resources and data.

