One additional COVID-19 case reported in Napa County

The Napa County reported a single new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 67 cases, including two deaths. One Napa County case remains hospitalized.

The case was a resident of the city of Napa, which has 43 of the county's 67 cases.

According to the county, 1,305 people have been tested, which is 16 more than on Tuesday, with 961 testing negative and results pending for 277 individuals.

Please visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the County’s COVID-19 resources and data.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to:

