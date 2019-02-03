ST. HELENA — At least one person was arrested following a traffic collision in St. Helena early Sunday morning, according to police.
The collision was reported around 12:07 a.m. on Spring Street between Main Street and Oak Avenue, a police dispatcher said. Nobody was injured, but PG&E crews went to the scene to repair power lines that were knocked down.
A reason for the arrest wasn't immediately provided. Nobody was injured.
The PG&E power outage website didn't show a significant outage in the city as of 3:30 a.m.