ST. HELENA — At least one person was arrested following a traffic collision in St. Helena early Sunday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported around 12:07 a.m. on Spring Street between Main Street and Oak Avenue, a police dispatcher said. Nobody was injured, but PG&E crews went to the scene to repair power lines that were  knocked down.

A reason for the arrest wasn't immediately provided. Nobody was injured.

The PG&E power outage website didn't show a significant outage in the city as of 3:30 a.m.

