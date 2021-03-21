'One day at a time': A year of the pandemic through the eyes of Napa County's health care workers

“We called in national guard nurses, paramedic resources, and nursing students to come help. We put the (surge) tent back up, and this time we needed it,” Herold said. “We had people die. Patients were getting sicker — it was physically hard, and it was emotionally hard.”

Mauricio, who graduated from nursing school in December 2019 and joined Adventist Health six months ago, spent many days embedded within vulnerable communities, including farmworkers and seniors, she said. She knew her work was making a difference — as a bilingual care provider, she found herself bonding with patients and becoming a trusted source of information for the Spanish-speaking community. But things became personal when both of her parents — including her father, who works as a farmworker — came down with COVID-19, she wrote: then, more than any other time, she felt defeated.

“As cases and deaths continued to rise all around the world, I turned to both science and my faith to keep me going,” she wrote of making it through that time. Both her parents ultimately recovered.

“I knew the vaccine was being developed, and that there would soon be a light at the end of the tunnel,” Mauricio added. “I had hope and got up every day to work long hours, knowing that the little I was doing could save lives.”