One dead after vehicle found in a Napa irrigation ditch

At least one person has died after a vehicle was found submerged in an irrigation supply in unincorporated Napa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the vehicle was reported in the water at about 3:47 a.m. at 2253 Dry Creek Rd., located just northwest of the Napa city limit. It is unclear when the vehicle ended up there.
No further information was immediately available.
Bay City News
