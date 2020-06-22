One dead in fatal collision in American Canyon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This item has been modified to identify both drivers.

A person who for unknown reasons drove over the Highway 29 median in American Canyon died in a fatal traffic collision on Monday.

The incident took place near Kimberly Drive about a half-mile north of Vallejo. The driver, Jeanna Estelle Pryor, 47, of American Canyon, according to Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s office, was at the wheel of a silver Toyota pickup heading south on Highway 29 lost control for unknown reasons and crossed the dirt median into northbound lanes, American Canyon police reported.

There, the pickup collided with a white Toyota pickup. The driver who crossed the median wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the northbound pickup sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He was identified as Francisco Santos-Diaz, 35 of Vallejo, according to American Canyon Police Department.

All northbound Highway 29 lanes were closed at Kimberly Drive following the incident for about an hour-and-a-half. Vehicles detoured into the subdivision west of Highway 29 to go around the crash site.

Southbound Highway 29 was temporarily reduced to one lane during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 12:20 p.m.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.