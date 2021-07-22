One dead in Sonoma County crash, Napa driver seriously injured

A head-on, three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon east of Petaluma killed one person and injured three others, including a Napa man.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The California Highway Patrol reports that officers responded to a 4:39 p.m. report of a major injury collision on Adobe Road, west of Stage Gulch Road (Highway 116).

The initial investigation determined that two vehicles were traveling east: a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 78-year-old Arnold Riebli, of Sonoma; and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 51-year-old Israel Montanez Rodrigues, of Napa.

Traveling west was a Chevrolet Volt driven by a man accompanied by one female passenger.

The investigation has not yet determined why, but officers said the Colorado collided with the rear end of the Silverado, which then traveled across the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane and collided with the Volt.

The passenger in the Volt died of her injuries. The CHP has not released her name, or the name of the Volt driver, pending notification of relatives.

Montanez Rodrigues and the driver of the Volt were airlifted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Riebli was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.