 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in Sonoma County crash, Napa driver seriously injured

One dead in Sonoma County crash, Napa driver seriously injured

{{featured_button_text}}

A head-on, three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon east of Petaluma killed one person and injured three others, including a Napa man.

The California Highway Patrol reports that officers responded to a 4:39 p.m. report of a major injury collision on Adobe Road, west of Stage Gulch Road (Highway 116).

The initial investigation determined that two vehicles were traveling east: a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by 78-year-old Arnold Riebli, of Sonoma; and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 51-year-old Israel Montanez Rodrigues, of Napa.

Traveling west was a Chevrolet Volt driven by a man accompanied by one female passenger.

The investigation has not yet determined why, but officers said the Colorado collided with the rear end of the Silverado, which then traveled across the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane and collided with the Volt.

The passenger in the Volt died of her injuries. The CHP has not released her name, or the name of the Volt driver, pending notification of relatives.

Montanez Rodrigues and the driver of the Volt were airlifted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Riebli was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CHP logo

CHP logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News