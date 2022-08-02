One dies after Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County

An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County has caused one death and several hospitalizations, a spokesperson for the county said on Tuesday evening.
The ailment has sickened 12 people since July 11, according to the county, which
first reported the outbreak on Friday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
One or two cases in Napa County per year is typical, although the risk to residents and visitors remains low despite the recent outbreak, county officials said last week.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by the bacterium Legionella, which grows in warm water. Most cases can be traced to contamination of artificial water systems such as cooling towers for air conditioning in buildings or decorative fountains.
Napa County Public Health is working closely with a joint investigation team from the California Department of Public Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Napa County Environmental Health Branch of the Planning Building and Environmental Department, the county said. Authorities are sampling water for Legionella and recommending remediation strategies where appropriate to prevent further transmission.
Health officials in Napa County nine confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in Napa and Calistoga, county officials announced Friday.
The reported fatality was the first one identified in the county "for several years," the county said.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of this individual," said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, in the Tuesday statement. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. We share concern for all impacted by this outbreak."
Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough. It is not transmitted person-to-person, only from breathing in water vapor containing the bacteria. There is no danger from most home air conditioning units, which do not use water vapor for cooling.
People at a higher risk for serious illness include those over 50, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems. Legionnaires' disease is treatable with antibiotics.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Zach Jackson walks off the field after Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (15) scored on Jackson's wild pitch to give the White Sox a 3-2 win during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Thunderstorms has causes a rain delay at the singles semifinals match at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Hakim Wright Sr.
Noah Perez catches a ball in the Chicago Bears Fans Zone during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Huh
Bryan Cranston, left, and Aaron Paul, right, pose for photos next to statues of their characters during the "Breaking Bad" unveiling event in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday July 29, 2022. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Chancey Bush
India's Radha Yadav, left, breaks the stumps to run-out Pakistan's Tuba Hassan, right, during the women's cricket T20 preliminary round match between India and Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Aijaz Rahi
Riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Ian Walton
Neil Fachie of Scotland competes in the men's tandem B sprint qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Ian Walton
Sam Webster of New Zealand competes in the men's sprint qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Ian Walton
New Zealand competes in the men's 4000m team pursuit qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Ian Walton
Jake Jarman of England celebrates after his performance on the horizontal bar in the men's all-around finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Silver medallist James Hall of England kisses the gold medal of compatriot Jake Jarman as they celebrate after the men's all-around finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
New Zealand's Sam Lane, right is tackled by Pakistan's Ahmmad Butt during the men's pool A match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Fiji's Sireli Maqala, center, is tackled by Zambia's Melvin Banda, left, and Lawrence Kaushiku during the Men's Pool C Rugby Sevens match at Coventry Stadium on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, Friday July 29, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Mike Egerton
Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand reacts after winning the Women's 100 meters freestyle S9 final during the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Kiah Melverton of Australia competes in the Women's 400 meters individual medley final during the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Zaneta Alvaranga of Jamaica competes in the Women's 100m Butterfly heat during the swimming at the Commonwealth Games in Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
India's Manika Batra competes against South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam during the women's team table tennis competition Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)
Leila Coker
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley catches a pass during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer
Storm clouds build over a canola field near Cremona, Alberta, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jeff McIntosh
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signs autographs at NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Brazil's players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the women's Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Bucaramanga, Colombia , Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
Colombia's Linda Caicedo misses a chance to score during the women's Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Bucaramanga, Colombia , Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Brazil's Debinha celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Colombia during the women's Copa America final soccer match in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Soccer fans wait for the start of the women's Copa America final soccer match between Brazil and Colombia in Bucaramanga, Colombia , Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson catches the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Friday, July 29, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
A fan waits for the start of Washington Commanders practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Friday, July 29, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall, left, and Atlanta Falcons' Feleipe Franks, Take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Borussia Dortmund fans set off flares, during the German Soccer Cup 1st round match betwen 1860 Munich and Borussia Dortmund, in Munich, Germany, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Matthias Balk
Award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora, who was arrested the day before, stands inside a cell after a court hearing, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Politicians, anti-corruption activists and civic groups condemned the Guatemalan government’s decision to arrest the investigative journalist, who heads the newspaper El Periodico, which specializes in uncovering corruption. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
A participant wearing his cosplay featuring a character from an animation gets his government contact tracing QR code in the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app scanned at Ani-Com and Games exhibition in Hong Kong, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Crews inflate hot air balloons during the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport Friday, July 29, 2022, in Readington, N.J. The festival, which runs through Sunday, July 31, will feature as many as 100 balloons. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022. as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali)
Adil al-Khazali
A Palestinian protester punches an Israeli settler during a scuffle between both sides while Palestinian activists blocked the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
Former President Donald Trump, right, reacts as a man sings "God Bless America" at the 16th tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango, left, and Seattle Sounders defender Jimmy Medranda vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
King Douglas, 9, participates in a skills station prior to the Baltimore Ravens' NFL football training camp practice at M&T Stadium, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the military parade during the Navy Day celebration, in the Neva River, St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
A woman looks at a civilian's car shot at by Russian forces exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square along with damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. According to a plaque displayed by the National Museum of the Military History of Ukraine, the family was evacuating from Bucha when Russian troops opened fire on their convoy injuring two people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
A vendor sells snacks at the Galle sea face promenade near the ongoing protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Eranga Jayawardena
Netherland's Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win in Le Markstein Fellering, eastern France, Saturday, July 30, 2022, during the 7th stage of the Tour de France women's cycling race over 127.5 kms from Selestat to Le Markstein Fellering. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Jean Francois Badias
West Indies' Akeal Hosein is bowled by India's Arshdeep Singh during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire fighters and Walla Walla Sheriff Deputies stand by at the corner of Lower Waitsburg Road and Bergevin Springs Road while battling a massive wheat fire north of Walla Walla, Wash., Friday, July 29, 2022. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
Greg Lehman
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.