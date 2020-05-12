One-fourth of California workers could lose jobs, governor says

At the nadir of the Great Depression in 1933, the nation's unemployment rate reached 24.9 percent.

Since March 12, the EDD has distributed $13.1 billion in payments to workers who have filed unemployment claims, the governor said. About $3.4 billion of that was paid out just last week, he said.

The great majority of California's economy continues to function, despite being hobbled by the government mandates, the governor said.

"Over 70 percent of the economy in California is open," Newsom said.

As claims pour in, workers in the Bay Area reported on Monday that they are still unable to connect with the EDD, which has been buried beneath the avalanche of unemployment filings and benefit requests.

"The EDD was completely unprepared for this," said Thomas Glazis, a Milpitas resident who has been trying without success to reach the EDD's main numbers.

