Any son or daughter named school valedictorian no doubt leads to plenty of parental pride.
Jorge and Leslie Richards of American Canyon have reason to be three times as proud. Over the past four years, all three of their children were named a valedictorian at American Canyon High School.
Oldest son Eric Richards was named a valedictorian of Class of 2015. Then Rebecca Richards, Class of 2018, received the honor. Finally, Isabella, about to graduate this June, has been named a valedictorian.
Instead of just one valedictorian, ACHS chooses a group of students, sometimes numbering a dozen or more, based on grade point average and academic success for the yearly honor.
“It’s just unbelievable” that all three received the honor, said their father, Jorge Richards.
“It makes me feel emotional,” he said. “They were little. Time just flew and now I see them graduating at the top of their peers. I’m very proud of them.”
Richards credits their family-centered life for leading their children to success, but ultimately, “they did it themselves. They challenged themselves.”
After their son Eric was named to the valedictorian list, it motivated Rebecca to aim as high, said Richards. “She said 'I want to do that. I’m going to be one of them.'” And after that, “Isabelle said 'I’m going to be the third one.'”
Eric Richards said, “I think it’s great” that all three of the his siblings received the honor.
“I’m not surprised,” he said. “Growing up, I always knew my sisters were really hard working and really cared about school and academics. I’m really proud of them.”
“I think it’s really cool thing to be able to say that all of us have been able to make this accomplishment,” said Rebecca Richards.
“It just shows how hard-working each of us are and I’m really proud, especially of my little sister.”
When it's time to watch Isabella graduate, “I know it will be a special day for all of us.”
Isabella, who has a 4.4 GPA, said she knew that if she worked hard, “I could achieve it.” Seeing her older siblings named valedictorians “showed me that I could do it also.”
Isabella said she doesn’t mind having to share the valedictorian title with others in her class.
“A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to become a valedictorian. If you put in the hard work and meet the requirements, you should have the title.”
Isabella will attend UCLA in the fall and study psychology. She’s going to use this summer to get ready for college but she also has one other goal to accomplish: “Hopefully I can learn how to drive because I don’t have my license yet. I want to get that before I leave for college.”
With Isabella enrolled at UCLA, that means the Richards will have three children in college – all at UC schools -- at the same time.
Eric, who attends UC San Diego, is near the end of his double major in cognitive science and design for social innovation.
Rebecca just finished her first year at UC Irvine. She hopes to become a physical therapist.
Come September, the Jorge and Leslie Richards will be empty nesters. “It’s going to be a very lonely, empty, quiet house,” Jorge said.
Jorge said his wife works for the U.S. government in education and commutes to San Francisco, leaving for work at 5 a.m.
Richards works part time as a bilingual instructional aide at Donaldson Way Elementary School. His school job was flexible and allowed him to be around their children, “but now it’s my turn to go out there and help pay” for their college tuition, he said.
He plans to look for a new job, while "working on some of the things I need to do at the house, like remodeling a bathroom that I’ve been postponing.”
The family will have to take out loans to support their children's educations, he said.
Richards had this advice for parents who would like to raise successful children. “Just be there for them. Encourage them. The presence of the parents means a lot to the students. That simple ‘I love you’ goes a long way,” he said.
Richards said their son will travel to Washington, D.C. and London this summer for educational opportunities.
“I don’t get to see him a lot,” he said. “I miss him. But again, I have to realize they grow up. The world is theirs.”
In the coming years, it will be even harder for a family to achieve this honor. Starting with the ACHS class of 2022, there will only be one valedictorian named, said Tricia Hernandez, MS, school counselor, at American Canyon High School.