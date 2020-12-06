Update: One injured after shooting in American Canyon; man arrested after short standoff with police

Updated at 6:36 p.m. — American Canyon Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a shooting that sent another man to the hospital, according to the department.

David Banuelos, 46, was detained after a brief standoff after the shooting with officers at his home in the 90 block of Larkspur Street, police said in a news release. After police used a patrol dog and a “less-lethal projectile” during the arrest, Banuelos was taken to a hospital ahead of a scheduled booking in the Napa County jail on allegations to be announced, according to police.

At about 3:30 p.m., police received a 911 call from a man who reported being shot. Officers sent to the Larkspur Street area found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot as well as a non-gunshot head injury, and the victim was unable to say exactly at which house he was attacked, the department reported.

Police were able to connect the shooting to a disturbance at the house on Larkspur, where they found Banuelos standing in front, identifying himself as the shooter but otherwise not cooperating with officers, according to the police statement.