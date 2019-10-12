California needs an extra 173 judges, but Napa County has one judge too many, according to the body that sets policy for California courts.
The Judicial Council of California approved last week a change to its formula that determines judicial workloads. Though eight judges sit on the bench of the Napa County Superior Court, the updated workload formula determined that seven judges were needed in 2018.
The needed number of judges increased to 7.3 in 2019, according to the Judicial Council's Workload Assessment Advisory Committee report.
Napa County's bench has been operating with six judges for most of time since Judge Diane Price retired in January 2019. Judges Monique Langhorne and Scott Young were sworn in during December 2019, bringing the total number of judges back up to six.
The disparity was greater in some nearby counties. For this year, San Francisco County has an excess of 16 judges, Alameda County has 17 judges too many and Santa Clara has an excess of 15 judges, according to the report.
Under the new formula, it doesn't appear that the Judicial Council would recommend Napa County's bench grow any time soon. The county's need would have to increase to 8.8 judges before it would qualify for an additional judgeship, according to the committee's report.
The Judicial Council does not eliminate judgeships or transfer them between counties, wrote Council spokesperson Blaine Corren in an email. The study was produced for the Legislature and Governor.
This marks the first time that the state has attempted its own workload assessment, though the study has previously been conducted in 2001 and 2011. It's unclear when the next assessment will be needed, as California has seen many reforms that affect courts in recent years, according to the report.