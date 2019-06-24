At least one person has died, another has been transported to a hospital and several hundred customers were without power following a solo-vehicle crash into a power pole on Atlas Peak Road Sunday night.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash was first reported at 10:54 p.m. near the Silverado Resort and Spa at 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Officers arrived to find one of the victims dead at the scene. The other was transported with major injuries.
According to the CHP, Pacific Gas and Electric shutdown power in the area to make the scene safe for first responders. PG&E's power outage website said 871 customers were without power as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, power to be restored by 3 a.m.
As of 7:20 a.m. Monday, Atlas Peak Road remains closed between McKinley Road and Hardman Avenue and there is no estimated time of reopening.