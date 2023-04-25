A lane on southbound Interstate 680 near Fairfield will be closed for much of two weeks so that Caltrans can repair damage caused by a slide that occurred along a slope during a storm in March, the agency announced Monday.

The right lane of southbound I-680 will be closed near the Gold Hill Road off-ramp in Cordelia from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Caltrans said. Work will then commence on May 1 through May 5, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. as well.

The right slope of the highway was damaged on March 29 as heavy rains hit the area, causing damage to the main water pipeline into Benicia.

Motorists should expect delays.

