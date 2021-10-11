 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One motorcyclist dead, another injured in separate Napa-area crashes over weekend

One motorcyclist dead, another injured in separate Napa-area crashes over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

One Napa resident died and another was seriously injured in separate motorcycle crashes during the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sunday evening, a solo motorcycle crash in rural Napa County claimed the life of 36-year-old Austin James Werle, CHP announced in a news release.

Officers were sent at 6:55 p.m. to Cuttings Wharf Road north of Middle Avenue after reports that a 2003 Yamaha R6 ran off the road and into a vineyard, according to the highway patrol.

Werle, who was wearing a helmet, had been riding at high speed in the northbound lane of Cuttings Wharf when he lost control of the motorbike and it struck a telephone pole on the west shoulder, according to CHP, which said he died at the scene.

CHP’s Napa bureau was continuing to investigate the crash Monday.

Earlier, 20-year-old Antonio Zunigaperez suffered major injuries Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision at the interchange of Highway 29 and First Street in Napa, according to CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson.

At 8:05 p.m., Zunigaperez, who was riding a Yamaha R6 motorbike, was leaving southbound 29 on the First Street exit ramp while a Ford F-350 pickup truck was turning from First Street onto the southbound 29 on-ramp, Paulson said in an email. The motorcycle crossed the on-ramp divider into the path of the Ford, resulting in a head-on collision, according to Paulson.

Zunigaperez was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after the wreck.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News