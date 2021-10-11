One motorcyclist dead, another injured in separate Napa-area crashes over weekend

One Napa resident died and another was seriously injured in separate motorcycle crashes during the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Sunday evening, a solo motorcycle crash in rural Napa County claimed the life of 36-year-old Austin James Werle, CHP announced in a news release.
Officers were sent at 6:55 p.m. to Cuttings Wharf Road north of Middle Avenue after reports that a 2003 Yamaha R6 ran off the road and into a vineyard, according to the highway patrol.
Werle, who was wearing a helmet, had been riding at high speed in the northbound lane of Cuttings Wharf when he lost control of the motorbike and it struck a telephone pole on the west shoulder, according to CHP, which said he died at the scene.
CHP’s Napa bureau was continuing to investigate the crash Monday.
Earlier, 20-year-old Antonio Zunigaperez suffered major injuries Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision at the interchange of Highway 29 and First Street in Napa, according to CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson.
At 8:05 p.m., Zunigaperez, who was riding a Yamaha R6 motorbike, was leaving southbound 29 on the First Street exit ramp while a Ford F-350 pickup truck was turning from First Street onto the southbound 29 on-ramp, Paulson said in an email. The motorcycle crossed the on-ramp divider into the path of the Ford, resulting in a head-on collision, according to Paulson.
Zunigaperez was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after the wreck.
