One Napa motorist injured in 4-vehicle crash on Silverado Trail

Silverado Trail was closed for nearly two hours Thursday afternoon following a four-vehicle collision north of Oak Knoll Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A southbound van driven by Francisco Garcia, 45, of Napa swerved for unknown reasons into the path of a northbound BMW driven by Marina Maher, 19, of Napa, the CHP said.

Maher swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a collision, then lost control of her vehicle, which rotated into the southbound lane into the path of a pickup truck driven by Arnoldo Villegas, 40, of Fairfield as he was slowing to avoid a collision, the CHP said.

The driver's side of the BMW hit the front of the pickup, which was pushed back into a car driven by Ismael Caro, 59, of Vallejo who was attempting to stop, the CHP said.

Maher was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.

All parties were wearing seat belts and DUI does not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

The collision occurred at about 3:30 p.m. and closed Silverado Trail between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road.

