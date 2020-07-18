One Napan recounts her months-long fight against COVID-19

The third phase of the virus set in shortly after Guthrie was cleared. She suddenly developed the classic set of symptoms: a cough, pain in her chest and trouble breathing. A doctor, via telemedicine, prescribed her antibiotics, and told her to use an oximeter to monitor her own oxygen levels. If Guthrie saw a level at 92 or below, she was to rush herself to the hospital.

For the next five days, Guthrie’s oxygen levels hovered at 94 and 93.

“I didn’t let on to anybody else that it was as low as it was,” she said, though she did tell a close friend in nursing who checked in with Guthrie every couple of hours. “I prayed a lot, and then I just kept telling myself – it’s not going to go down; it’s not."

It didn’t. Slowly, she began to breathe better, though in June she found that even remedial physical activity – slowly walking up a short flight of stairs, or taking her dog on a short walk – made her heart rate spike so high it made her dizzy. She underwent a number of tests, including an echocardiogram. The results came back normal.

Friends and family checked in on Guthrie regularly; they brought her groceries, called to talk and arranged for Napa Valley New Deal, a local non-profit, to bring her meals while she was too weak to cook for herself.