One new coronavirus case reported in Napa County, bringing total to 95

Napa County on Thursday reported one more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising to 95 the total number of confirmed infections locally.

Three county residents have died of complications from COVID-19. Forty-eight have active cases of the virus and 44 have recovered, the county announced on its website. There are no current local hospitalizations for the virus.

Meanwhile, coronavirus testing in Napa County continued to advance, with the number of people tested rising to 4,968, up nearly 500 from Wednesday's figure. Of those, 4,579 have tested negative for the virus and 294 were awaiting their results.

California has recorded 86,228 positive COVID-19 tests and 3,501 deaths. Nationwide, more than 1.57 million have contracted the virus and 94,566 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

