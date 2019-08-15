At least one person was seriously injured following a multiple-vehicle collision on state Highway 121 near Sonoma Raceway in unincorporated Sonoma County on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 8:23 p.m. just north of the junction with state Highway 37. The two vehicles involved were a Jeep Cherokee and Ford F-150. The drivers were transported to a hospital, one with major injuries.
Both directions of the highway were closed and then reopened to one-way traffic control for around two hours as the CHP investigated the collision and cleared the roadway.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.