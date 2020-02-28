One rural Napa County hotel wrapping up, another on the horizon

"We're not in a hurry," she said. "We want to do it right."

A 110-page draft traffic study by W-Trans said the Freemark Abbey site generates 366 daily trips. The proposed resort would generate 645 daily trips, for a total of 1,011.

That’s less than the site’s permitted 1,586 daily trips. The site has permitted uses for a second restaurant, a motel, a retail wine shop, an art gallery and commercial retail space that would be replaced by The Inn at the Abbey, the study said.

No traffic signal would be needed at Highway 29 and Lodi Lane because of the hotel, the study said.

Edwards said outreach is being done with neighbors.

“I think thus far folks seem to be pretty supportive,” Edwards said. “The property has been a commercial property for some time. There are some genuine concerns about noise and traffic we’re trying to address and are going to address.”

The Inn at the Abbey would create 50 jobs, the website said. Planning commissioners when looking at the Oak Knoll hotel expressed concern about where employees for that project would live, given high local housing costs.