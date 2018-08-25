One person was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting incident Friday in Fairfield.
Officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded Friday at around 5 p.m. to reports of a possible shooting at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Washington Street.
Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to the hospital.
One of the victims, a 16-year-old male, died from his injuries, and the other victim, an 18-year-old male, was in critical condition Friday night, according to police.
Officers at the scene learned two suspects had fled the area following the shooting.
One of the suspects fled toward Armijo High School, and the other fled toward a residential area, police said.
As a precaution, officers made contact with the staff at the school and initiated a lockdown of the school.
A group of about 500 students and parents were moved from the football field to the gym on campus, and officers and school staff were able to determine the suspect had also entered the gym, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, the lockdown was lifted and the students and parents were able to leave the gym.
Police located the second suspect in a house a few blocks from where the shooting occurred. That suspect was also taken into custody without incident.
Police said the preliminary investigation into the shooting indicates the incident was a gun battle between two groups.