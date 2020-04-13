One-way traffic controls begin on Capell Valley Road for bridge replacement

Caltrans has installed temporary signalized one-way traffic control on Highway 128 over the Capell Creek Bridge in Capell Valley so that a bridge damaged in a landslide can be replaced.

A temporary modular steel bridge will carry traffic while the 1956 bridge is demolished and the new structure is built at a cost of $12 million.

The construction is located on Highway 128 between Lake Hennessey and Lake Barryessa. 

