One-way traffic controls begin on Capell Valley Road for bridge replacement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caltrans has installed temporary signalized one-way traffic control on Highway 128 over the Capell Creek Bridge in Capell Valley so that a bridge damaged in a landslide can be replaced.

A temporary modular steel bridge will carry traffic while the 1956 bridge is demolished and the new structure is built at a cost of $12 million.

The construction is located on Highway 128 between Lake Hennessey and Lake Barryessa.