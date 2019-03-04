As a mental health professional, Mackenzie Lovie is dedicated to helping those who have experienced trauma.
Over this past year, Lovie has also been dedicated to healing the trauma in her own life.
Lovie is one of the survivors of The Pathway Home shooting of March 9, 2018.
On that day, a former client of the program drove to the facility on the grounds of the Veterans Home in Yountville. The gunman released Lovie and several others from the building, then killed three of her coworkers: Jennifer Golick, Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba (and her unborn baby) and Christine Loeber, before killing himself.
“This past year has been the year of healing,” said Lovie. “This year will be the year of doing.”
Lovie said that as the one-year mark of the tragedy approaches, “I’m doing pretty good.”
“I’m very, very fortunate,” said Lovie during an interview in late February. “I’m alive. I have family and friends and support and a job and a purpose and something to wake up for every day.”
That doesn’t mean that the past year hasn’t been hard, “but overall there are more good days than bad.”
One thing that helped motivate Lovie over this past year is the desire to grow and learn from the tragedy.
For Lovie, that means carrying on the work and legacy of Golick, Gonzales Shushereba and Loeber. It also means advocating for dialogue about trauma.
As a mental health care professional “I have known all about trauma and its impact but it wasn’t until tragedy impacted me directly that I really got to see the lasting effects of trauma and the incredible responsibility of caring for it,” said Lovie.
Trauma doesn’t discriminate, she said. It can touch anyone — even a group of highly trained mental health professionals at the Pathway Home.
Besides this mass shooting, the Napa Valley community has seen its share of trauma in the recent past, such as from the 2017 wildfires and the killing of Napan Alaina Housley in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
The Pathway staff knew the importance of treating trauma, she said. “They worked each day to do that knowing that it is hard and at times painful.”
For Lovie, “every day there is something to do to honor the work of these women and to work on healing.”
It’s a need that is becoming more and more critical, she said.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in 2011, nearly 60 percent of children and youth were exposed to violence, crime or abuse.
According the Veterans Administration, the number of veterans with PTSD varies by service era but ranges from 11 to 30 percent.
The country has experienced hundreds of mass shootings in 2018, said Lovie. Most researchers define a ‘mass shooting’ as when more than three people are shot.
Think about how many people were touched by those shootings, she said. That includes parents, siblings, friends, coworkers and neighbors.
“This is huge. There are thousands of people impacted” by such traumatic events.
For those who are impacted, it’s important to seek help, whether from personal resources like friends and family or professional sources like mental health care workers, said Lovie.
Don’t try to go it alone, she said.
“Nobody has the perfect programming” to get through trauma solo. “It’s OK to ask for help.”
A journey to Boston
As part of her healing process, this past November, Lovie attended the launch of a foundation created by the family of Christine Loeber in Massachusetts.
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part series.
“I really admire how they are channeling their energy,” she said. “It’s a testament to who she was and what she did.”
On her visit she toured the New England Center for Veterans. Loeber had previously worked for it parent agency, the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.
In September, a medical clinic at the veterans center was named in Loeber’s honor.
“It was really special” to see the clinic in person, said Lovie.
“We toured it and talked to the staff,” she said. “It was cool to be on her home turf.”
Changing the story
Lovie said that it’s a shame that so much attention is given to the people who commit these tragedies. Yet, “we only get a glimpse” into the lives of the people whose lives are lost.
That needs to change, she said.
“The real story is about how they lived,” she said. “If we focused on how they lived, there are lessons all of us could learn.”
Lovie said she has many ideas of how to continue her coworkers’ legacy including joining different advocacy and mental health initiatives.
“I want the world to remember that these women had beautiful lives to learn from.”
“I refuse to let the horrific events of March 9 be where the story ends,” she said.
Meanwhile, she still works as a clinical case manager at Mentis, a Napa center for mental health services.
Mentis took over case management care and crisis stabilization for the veterans who were served by Pathway home at the time of the incident.
Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis, credits Lovie for the progress she’s made over the past year.
“So often with trauma, the traumatic event is so out of control and unpredictable that regaining a sense of order and control again is a critical part” of recovery, he said.
“Mackenzie is a good example of that.”
It’s been an extremely difficult 12 months for Haley Rekdahl.
Over the past year, Lovie incorporated a therapy dog program for her clients using her own pet, a retired guide dog for the blind named Pandora.
“It’s an incredible tool for our work and I was really excited by the opportunity to do it,” said Lovie.
Such a therapy dog program was something Golick originally proposed when she worked at Mentis, said Weiss.
“This is continuing their work in a way,” said Lovie.
As for the anniversary of the March 9 attack, Lovie’s not sure how she’ll mark the day.
“I definitely have the intention to do something upbeat and positive,” she said. “I know I’m not done carrying the torch of those three brave women.”