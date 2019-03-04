Mental health care: the ideal

Rob Weiss, the executive director of Mentis, said if mental health care had unlimited resources, there would be endless capacity, treatment and support to help support anyone who’s experience trauma.

That can be violence, combat, physical or emotional abuse, car accidents, natural disaster or sexual trauma, he said.

Ideally, people would also have natural support networks in place, such as friends, family and neighbors, to help them process trauma.

“Not everybody has that,” said Weiss.

Mental health care should be considered just as important as physical health care, he said. In a perfect world, there would be no stigma around accessing mental health care “just like you would if you are physically hurt.”