Ongoing restoration of Mare Island's historic Naval Cemetery celebrated on Veterans Day
Veterans

  • Updated
MARE ISLAND — In the words of U.S. Navy veteran Ralph Parrott, America’s service members owe a debt of gratitude for the efforts that brought an estimated crowd of nearly 200 invited guests to Wednesday’s rededication of the Mare Island Naval Cemetery.

Parrott, a retired U.S. Navy captain, is a Washington D.C. area resident whose 2017 spur-of-the-moment day trip to Mare Island sparked the effort to restore the site to a condition worthy of those who repose there.

He teamed early on with Vallejo’s Nestor Aliga, a U.S. Army retired colonel.  The two said they believe Wednesday’s event may be the first time the oldest Naval cemetery on the West Coast has been officially dedicated since it first came into use in 1856.

With Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan performing master of ceremonies duties, and with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis as keynote speaker, the only element of the invitation-only event that didn’t seem to go off as planned was a U.S. Air Force flyover by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing from Beale AFB. 

In his opening remarks, Sampayan recalled the day in 2017 when Parrott called him on the phone, “and yelled at me for 10 minutes” about the “disgraceful” condition of the cemetery.

Having not been out to the site for some time, Sampayan said he paid a visit the following day and it “saddened my heart to see the condition this magnificent cemetery was in.”

Conversations began. These led to meetings, and visits back and forth to D.C., and suggestions for how to remedy the situation.

Following the 1996 Naval Base closure, the Navy left cash-strapped Vallejo responsible for the Mare Island cemetery, without a mechanism in place to maintain the final resting place of nearly 900 military members and their families, including the daughter of National Anthem composer Francis Scott Key, and three Medal of Honor recipients.

Eventually, Vallejo applied for the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training Program. The US Army Reserves 801st Engineer Company based at Mare Island, Vallejo's Public Works Department and many volunteers started to work on the site in August 2019.

The program for Wednesday's dedication credited supporters with bringing the cemetery "back to national shrine conditions worthy of Pres. (Abraham) Lincoln’s promise 'to care for him who shall have borne the battle for his widow and his orphan.'” 

In her keynote address, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said, “The service men, women and their families (buried here) deserve the same dignity that those who repose in other U.S. military cemeteries have.” 

She noted efforts by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a veteran and St. Helena-based Democrat, to get passed a bill to have the responsibility for the MINC’s upkeep “returned to the federal government’s control,” and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’ companion bill in the Senate.

Feinstein sent a video message to Wednesday’s event, in which she said she continues working to “transfer ownership (of MINC) from the City of Vallejo to the Department of Veterans Affairs, where it belongs.”

While the MINC is much improved, much work is still needed, including restoring many listing, broken and/or illegible gravestones, said Major General Jay Coggan, who is working to help determine which time period the site should be restored to.

Following Taps played on bugle as a wreath was laid at the MINC’s USS Boston memorial, the USAF band finished the event with a rendition of "God Bless America," as attendees were invited to take a tour of the cemetery, making sure to observe all social distancing protocols.

As for retired Navy Capt. Parrott, "It’s not over ‘till it’s over."

He said he won’t feel the mission is accomplished “until the bill is actually passed, although there is little I can do now. The bill is bipartisan and expected to pass by unanimous consent, but you never know.”

