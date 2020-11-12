Ongoing restoration of Mare Island's historic Naval Cemetery celebrated on Veterans Day

MARE ISLAND — In the words of U.S. Navy veteran Ralph Parrott, America’s service members owe a debt of gratitude for the efforts that brought an estimated crowd of nearly 200 invited guests to Wednesday’s rededication of the Mare Island Naval Cemetery.

Parrott, a retired U.S. Navy captain, is a Washington D.C. area resident whose 2017 spur-of-the-moment day trip to Mare Island sparked the effort to restore the site to a condition worthy of those who repose there.

He teamed early on with Vallejo’s Nestor Aliga, a U.S. Army retired colonel. The two said they believe Wednesday’s event may be the first time the oldest Naval cemetery on the West Coast has been officially dedicated since it first came into use in 1856.

With Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan performing master of ceremonies duties, and with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis as keynote speaker, the only element of the invitation-only event that didn’t seem to go off as planned was a U.S. Air Force flyover by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing from Beale AFB.

In his opening remarks, Sampayan recalled the day in 2017 when Parrott called him on the phone, “and yelled at me for 10 minutes” about the “disgraceful” condition of the cemetery.