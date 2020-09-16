Online forums planned for Napa council and mayoral candidates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Napa County is holding three virtual candidate forums for Napa mayor and the two area races for City Council.

The forum for the mayoral race will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

The three candidates for mayor are Councilmembers Doris Gentry and Scott Sedgley and Gerardo Martin.

The forum for the two council races (one seat for each of two new districts) will be held back-to-back on Wednesday, Sept. 23. District 2 with four candidates will be from 5 to 6 p.m; District 4 with two candidates will be from 6:10 to 6:45 p.m.

District 2 candidates are David Campbell, Jim Hinton, Beth Painter, and Paul Stoddard; District 4 candidates are Renee Cazares and Bernardo “Bernie” Narvaez.

To sign up for the Zoom webinar, go to the League website at lwvnapa.com. You may submit questions up to the day before each forum at LWVNCquestions@gmail.com.