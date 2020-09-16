Online forums planned for Napa council and mayoral candidates

The League of Women Voters of Napa County is holding three virtual candidate forums for Napa mayor and the two area races for City Council.
The forum for the mayoral race will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.
The three candidates for mayor are Councilmembers Doris Gentry and Scott Sedgley and Gerardo Martin.
The forum for the two council races (one seat for each of two new districts) will be held back-to-back on Wednesday, Sept. 23. District 2 with four candidates will be from 5 to 6 p.m; District 4 with two candidates will be from 6:10 to 6:45 p.m.
District 2 candidates are David Campbell, Jim Hinton, Beth Painter, and Paul Stoddard; District 4 candidates are Renee Cazares and Bernardo “Bernie” Narvaez.
To sign up for the Zoom webinar, go to the League website at lwvnapa.com. You may submit questions up to the day before each forum at LWVNCquestions@gmail.com.
The forums will be simulcast in Spanish, and recordings of both unedited versions will be available at the League website in 7-10 days. Check the League calendar for mayor and city council forums for the towns of Calistoga, St. Helena, and Yountville, in that order.
