Online public hearing on redrawing Napa Valley College voting districts set for Jan. 18

The public is invited to take part in a draft map public hearing for the redrawing of areas represented by trustees of the Napa Valley College board.
The forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Attendance at the meeting will be online-only, with the session viewable on Zoom at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/91917840829
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
In addition to participating in the meeting, residents can submit questions, comments, and community-of-interest forms at NVC’s redistricting web page, napavalley.edu/AboutNVC/Trustees/Pages/Redistricting.aspx. (A community of interest is a group of people who share common social or economic interests, live in a geographically definable area, and should be included within a single district for purposes of effective and fair representation in future elections.)
Community members also can share their thoughts on communities of interest and draft trustee area boundaries by sending email to kkittel@napavalley.edu.
People are also reading…
Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts every 10 years. Each county with district-based elections is required to update its district boundaries, following the receipt of the 2020 population data from U.S. Census Bureau.
A map of NVC’s existing trustee areas is available at the NVC website napavalley.edu, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8jdy8u
For more information, contact Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur at john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org or 707-253-4459.
Howard Yune's favorite Napa Valley Register stories from 2021
I'm sharing five of my stories that I hope captured some of the flavor of life in the Napa Valley in this past year — from our slow emergence from the pandemic, to the return of live entertainment, to a young first-time marathoner's tribute to her late mother.
Practice, protective gear and determination are bringing Napa County high school performing artists back to live audiences after COVID-related…
The long-awaited coronavirus vaccine arrived at a Napa retirement home Sunday, and with it the start of hope for safety after months of pandemic.
Music fans in their tens of thousands continued to back the Napa Valley Expo for the festival that was muted in 2020 by the pandemic.
Mother of Napa garage owner Ian Rogers describes gun collecting, right-wing views in years before arrest
The mother of Ian Rogers pointed to her son's accumulation of guns and embrace of Trump, but pushed back on allegations of bomb possession.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles on Sunday to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that…