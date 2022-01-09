Online public hearing on redrawing Napa Valley College voting districts set for Jan. 18

The public is invited to take part in a draft map public hearing for the redrawing of areas represented by trustees of the Napa Valley College board.

The forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Attendance at the meeting will be online-only, with the session viewable on Zoom at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/91917840829

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

In addition to participating in the meeting, residents can submit questions, comments, and community-of-interest forms at NVC’s redistricting web page, napavalley.edu/AboutNVC/Trustees/Pages/Redistricting.aspx. (A community of interest is a group of people who share common social or economic interests, live in a geographically definable area, and should be included within a single district for purposes of effective and fair representation in future elections.)

Community members also can share their thoughts on communities of interest and draft trustee area boundaries by sending email to kkittel@napavalley.edu.

Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts every 10 years. Each county with district-based elections is required to update its district boundaries, following the receipt of the 2020 population data from U.S. Census Bureau.

A map of NVC’s existing trustee areas is available at the NVC website napavalley.edu, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8jdy8u

For more information, contact Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur at john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org or 707-253-4459.