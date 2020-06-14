OpenTable expands reservations to include wineries, bars in North Bay

“The only way you can do that is to put controls in place and limit the people you let in the door,” Wagner said of safely reopening. “That’s where something like OpenTable could play a real roll.”

Some of the valley’s smaller wineries whose visitation is already limited by their use permits may already face a challenge when it comes to reservations, Wagner said. As the Bay Area opens back up – and Napa Valley becomes a hotspot for domestic tourism – an organized reservation system could make things easier for the industry, he said.

“We only have 30-something odd wineries that are open to the public for walk-ins,” Wagner said, reflecting on the industry. “The rest theoretically have some kind of system in place already, but the management of that process likely isn’t as tight as it could be. I suspect it’s only going to get tighter because of (restrictions on reopening).”

En Garde Winery in Kenwood and De La Montanya Winery in Healdsburg are among the first wineries to partner with the platform, which charges a monthly fee and a small fee per customer. A number of other Sonoma County wineries are in talks with OpenTable, Johnston said. The reservation system is open to any bar or winery in need of help reopening, she added.