Operation: With Love from Home adjusts military care package drive to Napa's COVID-19 reality

The collection bins are nowhere to be seen, and the packing bee will be closed to the public. But with U.S. troops still serving abroad, Napa's long-running care-package drive is continuing its work – despite the hurdles posed by a historic pandemic.
Operation: With Love from Home is preparing to create hundreds of holiday gift packs for service members ahead of its 14th Christmas season. In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Napa nonprofit has moved its planning online and is seeking mainly cash from the public, rather than donated goods, while limiting collection drives to within businesses and faith-based groups to reduce the risk of face-to-face COVID-19 spread.
“We're modifying (our work) every way we can, but the need is still there,” said organizer Liz Alessio, who aims to ship out 750 to 1,000 care packages in December. “We continue to get cards back from troops thanking us for not forgetting them. We do have to adapt and continue our mission, and we really need the community's support to do that.”
Sheltering and social distancing rules passed by California and Napa County in March have forced Operation: With Love from Home to rethink every step of its path, Alessio, a Napa City Council member, said Tuesday.
Assemblies where dozens of volunteers join to pack and seal gift boxes have been replaced by smaller events with no more than 20 socially distanced helpers, all wearing masks and gloves – like the group that assembled packages in June at CrossWalk Community Church for a summertime drive. The nonprofit's two storage units are each staffed by only one or two people at a time, and planning meetings have been moved to Zoom, according to Alessio.
Replacing this year's holiday-season assortment of collection bins for snacks, toiletries, videos, and other items is an emphasis on money donations, with the nonprofit purchasing many of the goods through Walmart, Dollar Tree and other discount retailers.
Support Local Journalism
The group also has been restocked by other donation events ranging from a collection drive by the brewing giant Anheuser-Busch to collect snack foods to Alessio's Facebook recruitment of Napans to offer up their surplus trick-or-treat candy after Halloween, which she said took place outside her home on a drive-up, drop-off basis for safety reasons.
Operation: With Love from Home also is in contact with local schools, where students are to create handmade Christmas cards to be included with the care packages.
Volunteers have had to work around not only safety rules but also the cancellation of public events during the pandemic – such as the Napa vs. Vintage Big Game, the high school football contest where the nonprofit typically collects boot socks to include in care packages.
The group sent out 350 boxes during the summer and early fall before readying for its holiday-season effort, which Alessio said delivers about 1,200 packages in a normal year. Unlike in most years, this year's packing bee will not be open to the public but will take place in a gymnasium with wide spacing and protective gear for volunteers, she said. Packages will then be sent out at the U.S. Postal Service rate of $15.05 per box.
Companies, organizations and houses of worship are encouraged to work with Operation: With Love from Home to stage single-item collection drives, and can email the group at info@opwithlove.org for more information. The five items in highest demand for care packages are beef jerky, wet wipes, granola bars, cookies and crackers (snack size), and magazines and DVDs.
Cash donations are tax-deductible and can be made via PayPal through the group's website operationwithlovefromhome.org/donate, or by mail to Operation: With Love from Home, P.O. Box 4227, Napa, CA 94558. The group also is accepting sponsorships of care packages by individuals and businesses.
Watch Now: Health experts advise caution this Thanksgiving
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Kohl’s and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive …
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of …
The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a doz…
Napa Valley restaurants, already battered by a year of COVID-19 restrictions, three devastating wildfires and a near drying-up of all internat…
Hundreds of PG&E workers based out of the utility's St. Helena microsite are providing desperately needed support for local businesses.
St. Helena High School alum Madelyn Decker has had a horrendous few months, first losing her home in the Glass Fire and then suffering major b…
Bikers awaiting the day they can ride an uninterrupted, completed Napa Valley Vine Trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga will hav…
Next spring Napa Pipe could finally see construction activity, though initial work will be adding infrastructure and not erecting a Costco and homes.
The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbo…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.