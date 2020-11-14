Operation: With Love from Home adjusts military care package drive to Napa's COVID-19 reality

Operation: With Love from Home also is in contact with local schools, where students are to create handmade Christmas cards to be included with the care packages.

Volunteers have had to work around not only safety rules but also the cancellation of public events during the pandemic – such as the Napa vs. Vintage Big Game, the high school football contest where the nonprofit typically collects boot socks to include in care packages.

The group sent out 350 boxes during the summer and early fall before readying for its holiday-season effort, which Alessio said delivers about 1,200 packages in a normal year. Unlike in most years, this year's packing bee will not be open to the public but will take place in a gymnasium with wide spacing and protective gear for volunteers, she said. Packages will then be sent out at the U.S. Postal Service rate of $15.05 per box.

Companies, organizations and houses of worship are encouraged to work with Operation: With Love from Home to stage single-item collection drives, and can email the group at info@opwithlove.org for more information. The five items in highest demand for care packages are beef jerky, wet wipes, granola bars, cookies and crackers (snack size), and magazines and DVDs.