A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court alleges that an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Napa last summer resulted a collective failure by those involved in maintaining the water system at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley, located at 1075 California Blvd.

A Napa County Public Health investigation of the outbreak — conducted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and several other agencies — last year found at least 17 people fell ill from the waterborne microbe and one person died.

In late July, Napa County Public Health detected high levels of the Legionella bacterium in samples taken from a hotel cooling tower, and in samples from a decorative fountain and pond at the hotel. The following month, the county found the bacterium in samples from a cooling tower on the downtown Hall of Justice at 1125 Third St., and at Napa's Riverfront at 700 Main St.

The complaint filed Wednesday — by the Beverly Hills-based Riley Ersoff law firm, on behalf of Calistoga resident Jason Groshart — names Hilton Franchise Holding LLC, Embassy Suites Management LLC, Mani NVR Napa (DE) LLC, Chem-Aqua Inc., and Homeyer Consulting Services Inc. as defendants. All have been involved in some way with planning or maintaining the hotel’s water systems, the complaint says.

A hotel spokesperson said the hotel couldn’t comment on pending litigation. Chem-Aqua and Homeyer didn’t respond to requests for comment by late Thursday afternoon.

According to the complaint, Groshart had dinner at Allegria, a restaurant at 1026 First St. a mile away from the Embassy Suites, on the Fourth of July 2022. (The complaint notes that when cooling towers are the source of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, cases are typically found within a one-mile radius of exposure locations, but bacteria can be dispersed over a distance of about 3.7 miles, according to the CDC.)

Groshart then showed symptoms consistent with Legionnaires’ disease — including fever, fatigue and vomiting — after returning home to Calistoga. On July 14, he was admitted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with worsening symptoms. A test performed at the hospital on July 15 showed a positive result for Legionella pneumonia, and Groshart was intubated on July 16, the complaint says.

Groshart remained on a ventilator until July 31, and was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 4, according to the filing.

“All of Plaintiffs' symptoms and physical ailments were caused by and are consistent with Legionnaires' disease,” the complaint alleges. “Plaintiff almost died from Legionnaires' disease caused by Defendants' negligence as a result of Defendants' failure to safely design, implement, maintain, and monitor the water systems at the Property.”

Meanwhile, Napa County Public Health had been responding to the outbreak. The department received a report of a case of Legionnaires’ disease on July 11, and became aware of 12 total cases by July 27, according to the complaint.

On July 25, the agency collected water samples from the hotel cooling towers and decorative pond and fountain. The samples were then analyzed by the state health department, which determined a high amount of Legionella bacteria was present.

According to the complaint, the tests showed there were “approximately 8,800 colony-forming units per milliliter (CFU/mL) in Embassy Suites' cooling tower and approximately 2,193 CFU/mL in Embassy Suites' pond/fountain.”

On Aug. 2, Napa County's then-public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio ordered that the hotel immediately isolate its cooling tower.

The complaint goes on to argue that defendants were negligent in their care of the hotel property, which directly resulted in Groshart’s infection.

Grant Riley of the Riley Ersoff law firm said in a news release that it appeared none of the 17 victims were guests at the hotel, which demonstrated the potency of the bacteria and the importance of hotel and building owners maintaining their water systems.

Victoria Ersoff, also of the law firm, added in the statement that the firm was concerned there may be additional victims who had contracted and been treated for pneumonia but didn’t know the cause of their illness.

Groshart is seeking a jury trial and payment for medical expenses and monitoring costs, general damages, loss of earnings, mental and emotional distress, and the cost of the lawsuit.

Legionnaires’ disease is named for the 1976 American Legion convention in Philadelphia, where an outbreak killed 29 people and sickened about 180 more.

The Legionella bacteria that cause the disease naturally occur in lakes and streams but also can grow in artificial warm-water sources. Aerosolized water can come from cooling towers (air-conditioning units for large buildings), hot tubs, cooling misters, decorative fountains and plumbing systems. (Home air conditioners are not considered a threat to spread Legionnaires' because most such units do not use water as a coolant.)

People can contract the disease by breathing in aerosolized water droplets containing the bacteria. Legionnaires’ disease is not spread from person to person, and can be treated with antibiotics when detected early.

Those at higher risk of contracting Legionnaires’ include people 50 and older, cigarette smokers, and patients with chronic lung diseases or weakened immune systems.

One or two local Legionnaires' cases per year is typical, Napa County officials last year during the outbreak.

Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.