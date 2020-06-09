Orange County health officer quits after threats over mask order

Orange County health officer quits after threats over mask order

California health official resigns after receiving threats

In this March 2020 photo, Orange County, Calif., Chief Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick listens during a coronavirus press conference in Satna Ana, Calif. D.r. Quick resigned Monday, June 8, 2020, after receiving threats over her order for residents wear to face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus. Quick is the seventh senior health official to resign in California since the pandemic began and the officials suddenly faced unprecedented pressure, criticism and threats, said Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the Health Officers Association of California. 

 Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP

SANTA ANA — Orange County's health officer has quit after receiving threats over an order that residents wear face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus.

Dr. Nichole Quick resigned from her job late Monday, said Jessica Good, a spokeswoman for the county's health care agency. Good did not provide additional details.

Quick recently faced threats from residents angrily opposed to her order requiring they wear masks in the vicinity of others in public. Michelle Steel, chair of Orange County's Board of Supervisors, denounced the threats.

Quick issued the order in late May to try to limit the spread of the virus as the Southern California county began reopening more businesses. A similar order is in place in nearby Los Angeles County.

Orange County has reported 7,500 cases of the virus and 177 deaths.

