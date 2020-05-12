Organic gardening class offered online in Napa on Thursday

Organic gardening class offered online in Napa on Thursday

Bay friendly (copy)

This is one of the stops on last year's Bay Friendly Garden Tour in Napa and Yountville. This years events as part of Bay-Friendly Garden Month are mostly online. 

As part of Bay-Friendly Garden Month, there will be a free online class Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. about successful vegetable gardening using sustainable practices.

Learn about building healthy soil, mulching, efficient watering, and which crops to grow. This class will also cover how to incorporate these organic techniques to reduce pest problems while increasing your harvest yields, including how to use compost and cover crops.

Follow along via Zoom at NapaRCD.org/2020GardenTour Facebook.com/NapaRCD

Or tune in on Facebook Live at: Facebook.com/NapaRCD.

