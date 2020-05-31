Organizers announce cancellation of Napa rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A downtown Napa rally announced for Sunday afternoon to protest racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been canceled, an organizer and Napa Police said.

In an email Saturday evening, organizer Irit Weir said Women's March Napa Valley canceled the protest – planned for 3 to 6 p.m. outside the Napa police station and city hall – after Police Chief Robert Plummer advised that “groups from out of town” planned to come to Napa during the demonstration. On Sunday morning, Plummer confirmed the rally was off and that Napa Police had received reports of outside groups possibly planning to enter the city for the event.

In case people arrive downtown to protest unofficially, “we'll make sure the protesters have their opportunity to express their First Amendment rights as long as they are peaceful and do no harm,” said Plummer, who added Napa Police planned to send a larger number of uniformed officers in the city center on Sunday.

The Napa protest was to take place six days after Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died after being restrained by four Minneapolis police officers. A widely shared video shows one of the officers leaning a knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as he struggles to breathe.