Ortiz takes oath as he prepares to become Napa sheriff

Oscar Ortiz raised his right hand on Tuesday and took the oath to be the next sheriff of Napa County starting this weekend.

“I, Oscar Ortiz, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California against all enemies foreign and domestic,” he said.

When he was done, he embraced family members and greeted sheriff’s officers and employees to applause. The quick noontime ceremony took place inside the county Board of Supervisors chamber.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

“I’m beyond humbled and honored for this opportunity,” Ortiz said.

The Board of Supervisors recently appointed Ortiz to succeed Sheriff John Robertson, who is retiring. Ortiz will become sheriff at 12 a.m. June 26.

Ortiz is a 25-year veteran with the Napa County Sheriff's Office. He presently serves as police chief of American Canyon, which contracts for law enforcement services with the Sheriff's Office.

Ortiz will serve out the remaining one-and-half years Robertson's term. Beyond that, he and former county Undersheriff Jon Crawford have declared their candidacies for sheriff in the June 2022 election.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.