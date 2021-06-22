 Skip to main content
Ortiz takes oath as he prepares to become Napa sheriff

Ortiz takes oath as he prepares to become Napa sheriff

Ortiz and Robertson

Oscar Ortiz, left, will become Napa County Sheriff on Saturday. Sheriff John Robertson, right, is retiring.

 Courtesy Napa County Sheriff's Office

Oscar Ortiz raised his right hand on Tuesday and took the oath to be the next sheriff of Napa County starting this weekend.

“I, Oscar Ortiz, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California against all enemies foreign and domestic,” he said.

When he was done, he embraced family members and greeted sheriff’s officers and employees to applause. The quick noontime ceremony took place inside the county Board of Supervisors chamber.

“I’m beyond humbled and honored for this opportunity,” Ortiz said.

The Board of Supervisors recently appointed Ortiz to succeed Sheriff John Robertson, who is retiring. Ortiz will become sheriff at 12 a.m. June 26.

Ortiz is a 25-year veteran with the Napa County Sheriff's Office. He presently serves as police chief of American Canyon, which contracts for law enforcement services with the Sheriff's Office.

Ortiz will serve out the remaining one-and-half years Robertson's term. Beyond that, he and former county Undersheriff Jon Crawford have declared their candidacies for sheriff in the June 2022 election.

Oscar Ortiz on Tuesday took his oath to become the next Napa County sheriff on June 26.

Napa County Reporter

