Other zoos and aquariums have reopened. Why is the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium still closed?

Oct. 29—In the 36 years since Silicon Valley tech pioneer David Packard and his family opened the Monterey Bay Aquarium, it has been an economic engine of Monterey, drawing millions of visitors to Cannery Row and expanding the public's understanding of the oceans.
But the aquarium has been shut down for the past seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And although other aquariums and zoos in Northern California have already re-opened, including the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Monterey's — regularly included in lists of the world's best — cannot.
The reason: Monterey County is still in the state's "purple" tier for COVID-19, one of only nine of California's 58 counties in the most serious of the four tiers.
For "purple" counties, aquariums, museums and zoos can only open to outdoor visitors. They can reopen indoors at 25% capacity when case rates fall and their county moves into the next tier, the red tier. After that, in the orange tier, 50% capacity is allowed, and full capacity in the yellow, or lowest, tier.
Neighboring Santa Cruz County improved to the "orange" tier on Tuesday, clearing the way for outdoor rides to operate at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk with up to 500 people at a time, as long as they are from within the county.
But most of the COVID-19 cases in Monterey County aren't in the coastal communities of Monterey or Pacific Grove, next to the aquarium. Most are farther inland, in the city of Salinas and in the small towns that line the Salinas Valley, where farmworkers often live in cramped housing, more than 50 miles away from the aquarium and the crashing waves of Monterey Bay. The issue is highlighting long-standing disparities between the low-income Latino farmworkers in Steinbeck Country and the coastal towns that are often worlds away.
"We are seeing our numbers go down," said Karen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Monterey County Health Department. "But we are seeing some really tough pockets of illness. A lot of it is related to crowded housing. When one person gets sick, they might be living in a multi-family home, and it spreads pretty rapidly."
Until case numbers fall, the aquarium cannot open. And without visitors, the economic impact has been devastating.
The aquarium expects to lose $45 million this year. It has laid off or furloughed roughly 220 people, nearly 40% of its staff. In June, after consulting with medical experts, aquarium officials released a detailed plan to reopen, limiting the number of visitors to 25% of normal, checking temperatures for visitors and staff members, requiring one-way loops for social distancing, mandating masks and closing hands-on exhibits such as touch pools.
But everything is on hold. And that is threatening the aquarium's survival, said Julie Packard, the aquarium's executive director.
"It's pretty frustrating, I have to say," she said. "The animals in the exhibits are looking great. Our animal care and facilities team has been on site the whole time caring for the animals. The place looks fantastic."
It costs the aquarium $1 million a month to feed and care for thousands of fish, sharks, birds, sea otters and other animals in its landmark buildings on Cannery Row. But every day, the deficit grows.
"We've had to do severe budget reductions," Packard said. "That's been really heartbreaking for everyone. We really need to get back open as soon as we can to get some revenue flowing again from visitors."
In testimony before the State Assembly in Sacramento two weeks ago, Packard noted that the aquarium provides free admission to 100,000 students a year and even during the pandemic has been providing online science lessons to thousands of students. Of the more than 30 major aquariums in the United States that have already opened in recent months — including the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, the National Aquarium in Baltimore and the New England Aquarium in Boston — there have been no COVID outbreaks tied to any of them, she noted.
The closure, she said, "is threatening our very existence." Under current state rules, indoor shopping malls are allowed to be open in Monterey County and others in the purple tier, Packard said, but not zoos, aquariums or museums, key institutions that educate and inspire millions of children.
"The fate of California's zoos and aquariums are going to remain in jeopardy for months if not years," she said. "Some of them are not going to make it."
The Packard Foundation, based in Los Altos, has provided grants to non-profit groups working to reduce COVID in Monterey County.
Monterey County is still struggling with a high coronavius case rate of 8.5 per 100,000 people, well above the 7.0 rate needed to move into the next tier. Farmworkers have higher rates than workers in any of the county's other industries. Nearly 79% of the COVID-19 cases in Monterey County are among Latinos, who make up 61% of the county population.
"It's a reflection of issues that pre-date the pandemic," Packard said. "If there's any positive thing, it will hopefully bring more visibility to the challenges that need to be solved here. We're one community, one county, we all need to take care of each other."
