Other zoos and aquariums have reopened. Why is the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium still closed?

Oct. 29—In the 36 years since Silicon Valley tech pioneer David Packard and his family opened the Monterey Bay Aquarium, it has been an economic engine of Monterey, drawing millions of visitors to Cannery Row and expanding the public's understanding of the oceans.

But the aquarium has been shut down for the past seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And although other aquariums and zoos in Northern California have already re-opened, including the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Monterey's — regularly included in lists of the world's best — cannot.

The reason: Monterey County is still in the state's "purple" tier for COVID-19, one of only nine of California's 58 counties in the most serious of the four tiers.

For "purple" counties, aquariums, museums and zoos can only open to outdoor visitors. They can reopen indoors at 25% capacity when case rates fall and their county moves into the next tier, the red tier. After that, in the orange tier, 50% capacity is allowed, and full capacity in the yellow, or lowest, tier.

Neighboring Santa Cruz County improved to the "orange" tier on Tuesday, clearing the way for outdoor rides to operate at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk with up to 500 people at a time, as long as they are from within the county.