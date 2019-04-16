A car driven by a Napa woman left the driveway at Bel Aire Plaza Monday evening and crashed through the dining patio at Villa Corona, smashing furnishings, officials say.
Because this was a rainy day, no patrons were dining on the patio in the vehicle's path, Napa Fire said.
The driver, 60, and child, who was about 2 or 3 years old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Napa Police and Napa Fire.
Agencies did offer an explanation for the incident, but said medical factors did not appear to be at play in the crash, Napa Police said.
Napa Fire was called to the scene around 5 p.m. Officials found the car crashed into a masonry wall that separates the rear of Bel Aire Plaza from a residential neighborhood. The car stopped about 50 feet from someone's house, Napa Fire said.
The nearby residential tenant told fire officials that something similar happened about a month ago, when a Bel Aire Plaza patron in the parking lot got the gas and brake pedals confused. They took out a large section of the stone wall, right next to the area where the Napa woman crashed Monday, Napa Fire said.