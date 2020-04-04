'Out of danger?': They recovered from coronavirus but now worry what's next

But after being denied a follow-up test that he hoped would prove he is coronavirus free, he still has many questions about his health and his future. He certainly can't take care of his grandchildren, he said, which he and Gong used to do several days a week, and he has no idea when the stigma of the disease, much less the virus itself, will be over.

"All my friends and relatives know I was tested positive," Qin said. "Voluntarily, I would not contact them. Even two months later, I would not have contact with them face-to-face."

He's also concerned about his pre-existing condition, which is flaring up. In 2016, he was diagnosed with spasms in a coronary blood vessel, which only bothered him occasionally going upstairs. Now, they seem nearly chronic.

"When I get out of bed and just walk in the room in the house, the pressure on my chest is significant," he said. "I cannot say if this was caused by the virus or it has made my pre-existing condition worse."

Qin's journey, which started on a vacation cruise to Hawaii with his wife in mid-February, has taken so many turns that his son, Edward, said Tuesday, "It's like the movie Contagion, except it doesn't end in two hours."