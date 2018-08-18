The Pathway Home has been closed since a deadly shooting five months ago, but its leaders are seeking to give it a second, online life in hopes of helping people in other communities carry on its mission of tending to war-tormented veterans.
Pathway's decade of guiding returning soldiers suffering from battlefield-related trauma was abruptly halted March 9 when an expelled former client shot and killed its director and two clinicians before ending his own life. The doors to its Yountville facility never reopened, and on July 22 Pathway’s board of directors announced it would give up the lease to its building at the Veterans Home of California at the end of August.
Even with its space at Madison Hall shuttered and its staff let go, however, Pathway’s leaders and donors hope the tragedy is not the end of the program’s story.
The new focus for Pathway directors and donors is the creation of an online guide – largely based on lessons learned from Pathway’s brand of intensive inpatient therapy for Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans since the program’s creation in 2008 – intended to help nonprofits and volunteers in other cities build a web of social support for veterans struggling both with post-traumatic stress disorder and the challenges of adjusting to civilian life.
Partnering in the project is Suzanne Gordon, a longtime health care journalist who has written extensively in books and newspapers about veterans’ health care issues and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The guide will be freely downloadable and be based on interviews and video involving former Pathway clients, clinicians, Veterans Affairs staff and community volunteers, Gordon said Thursday. The package may go online as early as next spring, and Pathway intends to post articles from the project on its website in the interim “to keep forward momentum” in its effort, she added.
“Right now you have a program that’s helped over 500 people over a decade – and the tragedy is what people know about The Pathway Home is not its success, but this terrible tragedy,” said Gordon. “Hopefully this will help people move forward; because Pathway has faced so many obstacles this was an excellent path forward that will really help veterans.”
While the guide is not meant to substitute for the cognitive and medical care available at facilities run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Larry Kamer, a Pathway spokesman, said it may help volunteers complement it with the networks of social support they said was as important in restoring Pathway clients to health as the therapy itself.
“The idea of the package is to create a guide to what The Pathway Home learned over 10 years, in building an organization that was tightly knit to the local community – and that’s a very different model than many VA programs which typically don’t have a lot of community involvement,” said Kamer. “This is something that we learned amplified the effectiveness of (therapy) programs, when The Pathway Home guys knew people in the community had their backs and could help them out – help them buy a car, give tips about jobs, do things that we take for granted that veterans on several tours had gotten out of the habit of and needed to relearn.”
Two of the six veterans who were in Pathway’s care at the time of the March shooting have entered the Post-Deployment Assessment Treatment Program, a program operated by the VA in Martinez with a residential setting similar to what Pathway offered, directors previously announced. An officer in the VA’s Northern California Health Care System will serve as a liaison between Pathway and the Martinez facility, Pathway said in a statement on its website.
Meanwhile, fundraising on behalf of the Pathway organization has continued.
The Rotary Club of Napa staged its 11th annual Cycle for Sight & Rotary Ride For Veterans charity bike ride in April as scheduled, less than a month and a half after the Pathway shooting. The event raised about $51,000, according to club member Gary Rose, who said the group’s work on Pathway’s behalf will continue.
“We’re committed to not stopping what we’ve done for the last 11 years,” Rose said Tuesday.
A donation page remains active at thepathwayhome.org for Pathway, a federally registered nonprofit.
A previous collection drive, the 3 Brave Women fund, garnered more than $100,000 to benefit the families of those who died at Pathway – executive director Christine Loeber, clinical director Jennifer Gray Golick and psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, who was 26 weeks pregnant.
Still uncertain is what lasting effect the Pathway tragedy may have on public safety coverage of the Veterans Home, where the therapy center had been based inside Madison Hall since its founding a decade ago.
Although the attack by Army veteran Albert Wong did not target state employees at the Veterans Home or any of its more than 800 resident military retirees and spouses, the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association, which represents security workers in Yountville and seven other state-operated homes, castigated the state Department of Veterans Affairs in the days after the shooting for not providing them with firearms to better protect the campus.
Rather than the state taking a proactive approach to adequately protect their residents, staff, and visitors, CSLEA’s fears have been, and continue to be, that it will take a tragic event to force administrators to finally act,” the group said in a statement at the time.
CalVet spokesperson Lindsey Sin expressed a willingness to listen to ideas for improving security at the Yountville home, but stopped short of supporting armed personnel on a residential campus that traditionally has allowed free movement in and out – not only to the Veterans Home itself but to the adjoining and widely used baseball field and swimming pool.
“We continue to evaluate security needs and concerns in order to protect the safety of our residents and employees, and those decisions will be made in collaboration with the home’s many partners and stakeholders,” she said in a statement Thursday.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the Veterans Home and the town of Yountville to the east, has informally discussed security arrangements at the home with the California Highway Patrol but has not made procedural changes since the March attack, according to Undersheriff Jon Crawford.