Out of the shadows: How legalized cannabis left would-be Northern California entrepreneurs bitter, broke and angry

HONEYDEW — In the decades before legalization, Gary and LaDonna Haga secretively grew marijuana in the coastal redwood forests of Northern California because why wouldn't they when it sold for $4,000 a pound?

They knew their isolated corner of Humboldt County like the backs of their hardworking hands.

They hid plants from law enforcement helicopters and crafted elaborate platforms to grow marijuana beneath the forest canopy.

Then, California voters spoke in 2016, and recreational cannabis began to emerge from the shadows.

The Hagas, who had only moonlighted as outlaws, decided to grow full-time.

They plowed their savings into a legitimate husband-and-wife business, growing 10,000 square feet of plants in two greenhouses labeled "his" and "hers."

They poured their labor and sweat into their crop — literally: On one August afternoon, the greenhouses registered 135 degrees as Gary and LaDonna staked plants to keep them from falling over.

They could have continued to operate on the black market, as many farmers have. But the Hagas were confident there was money to be made growing marijuana in Humboldt County, now without the risk of prison.

"We thought we were the smart ones," Gary Haga said. "We were (expletive) misled."

But the state's regulatory structure left the Hagas as vulnerable as working in the shadows did. Despite legalization, the black market continued to thrive. Legal cannabis accounted for only 40% of sales in the state in 2021, according to industry research firm BDSA.

Local governments meanwhile restricted legal sellers' market access — two-thirds of California cities continue to prohibit them, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. The commodity price sunk from thousands of dollars a pound to as low as $100, according to some farmers. And the state regulations and steep taxes that drove up their costs provided little protection against what would become one of the hardest blows of all: the retailers and distributors who took their crop and never paid.

One thing is clear. Both salt-of-the-earth farmers are among the growing ranks of once-optimistic entrepreneurs left embittered and financially battered by California's nascent legal cannabis industry. Out of sight and out of mind of the voters who approved it, the wreckage is mounting in the same rural Northern California counties that illicitly fed the nation's pot habit for decades.

"We're definitely not going to make it," Gary Haga said. "It's a matter of how long we can hang on."

'Guy in a suit'

With legalization, helicopters and federal agents were replaced by both a flood of new faces and a dizzying array of bureaucratic challenges for farmers like the Hagas. There were environmental inspectors, consultants and attorneys.

Among the newcomers to the once reclusive corners of pot-growing Humboldt County was Chris Coulombe, an ambitious, ideologically minded military veteran from Santa Rosa with a multimillion-dollar investment behind his new cannabis distribution company, Pacific Expeditors.

Tall, well-dressed and with the square-shoulder look of a former Army officer, Coulombe refers to himself as "the first guy in a suit in cannabis."

To long-reclusive marijuana growers, he and his company seemed to embody the professionalism that legalization was supposed to offer. No more shady characters, rip-offs or informants. Coulombe's business won awards and racked up publicity.

For instance, the North Bay Business Journal named him to its 2018 "Forty under 40" list.

In Pacific Expeditors, the Hagas and their neighbors saw corporate competence and a road to market. State regulations structured the legal cannabis industry in three tiers: cultivator, distributor and retailer (dispensaries). Compliance costs made it too expensive for small farmers to seek distribution licenses and move their own product.

Coulombe saw a chance to lead an industry and turn a profit. In the Army, he had specialized in logistics. Now, a new product needed to find its way from his home in Northern California to the rest of the state and ultimately, he believed, the world.

"Here's a tabula rasa industry," he told The Press Democrat over several interviews, using the Latin term for a blank slate.

"It (was) an opportunity to create generational wealth for small businesses, for families, small farmers and craft farmers."

With considerable spending on marketing and infrastructure, Coulombe and his company stormed the scene.

"(Pacific Expeditors) came in so hard, and they were almost somewhat domineering of the distribution space," said Nathaniel Pennington, whose Humboldt Seed Co. signed on with Coulombe's company.

Within three years, Pacific Expeditors would close its doors after burning through close to $10 million in capital, and the Hagas would wonder if their business — and life savings — were next.

While Coulombe said he helped the Hagas and other farmers with marketing, consulting and other services, a lawyer for the Hagas sent demand letters to him for $122,204.76 they say they weren't paid for product driven off in Pacific Expeditors' vans.

Pennington, the Hagas and at least three other farmers The Press Democrat interviewed said they went unpaid for product they provided the company.

The problem of nonpayment is broader than one company and just one of many flaws in cannabis today. But for farmers, it's a particularly devastating blow.

Distributors "over promised and under delivered and that cost a lot of people money," said Natalynne DeLapp, executive director of the Humboldt County Growers Alliance. "It broke trust and removed financial resources from our legacy operators."

On repeated occasions and with multiple companies, the Hagas have gone unpaid for product they provided, according to demand letters and invoices reviewed by The Press Democrat. The losses, they said, make it impossible for their business to succeed amid the high taxes and costly regulations imposed on cannabis growers by the state.

But onerous regulations and nonpayment damaged distributors, too.

Pacific Expeditors couldn't pay farmers because dispensaries weren't paying their own bills, Coulombe said.

High operating costs, some of which he said he took on on behalf of the business's farmer partners, combined with the lack of cash flow from retailers to sink the company.

Lobbyists and advocates for farmers and distributors alike say nonpayment is a common problem, one regulators have so far failed to act on.

Coulombe drained his savings and retirement accounts as he tried to keep his company running, he said. "None of them lost more money than I did," he said.

Public records show he still faces considerable financial consequences, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal tax liens on both the business and Coulombe himself.

Despite those financial woes, Coulombe would reinvent himself in a bold way.

Within two years of the collapse of Pacific Expeditors, he would mount an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in hopes of challenging longtime incumbent Jared Huffman.

His bid for office angered the farmers who said Pacific Expeditors never paid them. But Coulombe said he ran to change a system stacked against small businesses in favor of big moneyed interests, in whatever industry.

He cast the regulatory system as designed to wipe out small farmers and small distributors.

"I understand why the farmers are upset," Coulombe said.

"I'm the first step," he said. "This is as far as they can see."

Coming together

On Nov. 3, 2017, Humboldt County cannabis farmers emerged from the shadows of redwood forests and mountain valleys and gathered in a Eureka auditorium. The event, called "Dating distro," was put on by the trade association Humboldt County Growers Alliance.

DeLapp, the trade group's executive director, recalled an optimistic gathering, but not without jitters. Growers wore nametags, and, though they'd been promised grace by the state, licensing was still in process.

At one point the Humboldt County sheriff dropped by, DeLapp said. Nerves in the room were "palpable," she said.

Suddenly it was "'holy (expletive), what are we doing?'" she recalled. "We've all admitted that we are growing out of law."

But overall, it was a bright moment, with an exciting new and legal world ahead.

Coulombe and Pacific Expeditors salespeople attended.

"It was awesome. I loved it," he said.

They made inroads with farmers but also encountered skepticism. "Just out of habit a lot of people were very hesitant to deal with people that they had not already dealt with prior to licensing," he said.

But the tall redhead's demeanor impressed, DeLapp recalled.

"He's wearing a suit, perfectly groomed hair, he had a team of well-groomed, business-forward people with him," DeLapp said. "It looked very professional. It looked like what it was supposed to be."

Farmers were desperate to get their product into dispensaries at the ground level. Distribution companies, meanwhile, were materializing out of thin air. It was an entirely new business field. Few, if any, operators had a history or reputation on which to be judged.

"There was no Better Business Bureau for this," Delapp said.

Thirteen months later, in December 2018, Pacific Expeditors would make a bigger splash.

Like many of the industry's players, the annual Emerald Cup has a long history that began in Emerald Triangle illegality. Today, it's a showy annual party and cannabis product competition sponsored by large cannabis companies.

In late 2017, the festival seemed to be struggling to find a sponsor for its showpiece in Santa Rosa, Coulombe said. Organizers approached him with the opportunity to make his company the lead sponsor for $250,000, he said.

His investors backed the idea, and Pacific Expeditors cut the check.

The splashy sponsorship impressed farmers.

"We think they're rocking," LaDonna Haga said. "We think they're solid."

Pacific Expeditors was signing deals with farmers in the Mattole Valley and elsewhere around Humboldt and Mendocino counties. The company was targeting Northern California's more remote farmers, Coulombe said, trying to bring people with a long legacy of cultivation into the market.

It was beyond a business partnership, he said.

"These guys have literally been on a mountain for a decade or whatever, not out in the market, on the hillside," he said. "That's their love. That's their passion is to be cultivating, with the plant.

"Mine is operations. And it was basically us looking at each other and saying, 'our values align, our interests align, let's do something that's never been done before.'"

It wouldn't take long for the "tabula rasa," and the farmer-Pacific Expeditor partnerships, to lose their shine.