A power outage Thursday evening briefly blacked out 3,378 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in south Napa, according to the utility.

The disruption began shortly before 6:30 p.m. and covered an area west of the Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) and south of Old Sonoma Road, extending west into the unincorporated Carneros area and south to the Napa Slough, PG&E's online outage log indicated.

The outage began after a vehicle clipped a PG&E utility pole, although the location of the incident was not immediately available, according to a spokesperson for the utility. Service was restored by 7:07 p.m.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.