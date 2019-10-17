A power outage Thursday evening briefly blacked out 3,378 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in south Napa, according to the utility.
The disruption began shortly before 6:30 p.m. and covered an area west of the Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) and south of Old Sonoma Road, extending west into the unincorporated Carneros area and south to the Napa Slough, PG&E's online outage log indicated.
The outage began after a vehicle clipped a PG&E utility pole, although the location of the incident was not immediately available, according to a spokesperson for the utility. Service was restored by 7:07 p.m.