Outdoor dining likely to stay on in Yountville even after pandemic passes

Yountville allowed downtown restaurants to serve their guests on sidewalks and patios to help them stay in business after the coronavirus pandemic triggered sweeping business closures two years ago. Now, a once-temporary move to outdoor dining is on track to become a permanent part of the town’s daily life.

Town staff will write an ordinance that will lock in some of the rule changes that resulted from the emergence of the COVID-19 threat in early 2020. Most prominently, the policy will allow restaurants to continue offering the open-air tables and chairs they first set up early in the pandemic, and which have remained downtown fixtures even as cities and states have relaxed rules on indoor dining and business.

Bistro-style tables, chairs and shade covers have proven popular with both restaurateurs and guests and should outlive the emergency that first made them possible, Town Council members said as they supported continuing the practice.

“It has very much changed the look of Yountville, the feel of Yountville,” Councilmember Margie Mohler said before the council’s unanimous approval on March 15 for creating a permanent policy. “I don’t think our desire for outdoor seating in Yountville is going to go away. We’d never done it before, (but) we got an opportunity to do it during COVID, and I love it.”

On April 19, Yountville staff members are to present the council with a policy that would set conditions for restaurant owners to provide outdoor seating for the long haul. The ordinance also would enshrine businesses’ ability to continue pop-up retailing and curbside food pickup, two other services adopted by Yountville businesses during the pandemic.

The move to outdoor seating originally was the core of the Economic Recovery Program, which Yountville created to help merchants cope with seating restrictions, lost revenue and staff reductions caused by COVID-19. The program gained a one-year extension in 2021 but was slated to expire on June 30.

Thirty-seven Yountville businesses have taken part in the recovery program in some way, including 16 that set up open-air seating, seven that erected temporary tents, and five that moved some retailing outdoors, according to town officials.

An outdoor dining policy likely would require such eating areas to be on sidewalks, alleys or courtyards within view of a major town route such as Washington Street, downtown Yountville’s north-south spine. It would encourage the use of outdoor planters and pots — rather than velvet ropes — to add ambience and mark off legal alcohol consumption areas required by state law, according to the town’s planning and building director Kirsty Shelton.

Businesses would file plans with the town to ensure that dining areas do not block pedestrians, allow access for disabled visitors, and avoid overly dense table layouts. Outdoor climate-control equipment and shade structures meant for long-term use also could require approval by Yountville’s Zoning and Design Review board, and merchants would have to show that such dining areas would not cause them to exceed their permitted number of visitors.

A new ordinance also will allow local businesses to apply for temporary permits to sell merchandise outdoors. Such pop-up retailing would require a property owner’s approval, avoid cutting into parking supplies, and could not be used for alcohol sales unless a business also gets a permit for a special event.

The use of specially marked parking spaces for curbside pickups also could continue, as long as a business’ net parking supply stays the same.

Other parts of Yountville’s emergency program would be allowed to expire at the end of June, according to Shelton, including looser rules on large tents, which would again require users to get a special-event permit.

One note of caution came from Councilmember Eric Knight, who declared he would support outdoor dining in Yountville so long as heaters, shading and planter boxes — common sights at improvised dining areas around Napa County — do not interfere with other street uses. “I support outdoor seating, but I think we should continue to protect that connection to the street,” he said.

Nonetheless, outdoor dining will remain an important business tool even with the lifting of pandemic restrictions, according to Mayor John Dunbar, who pointed at the two years of lost revenue and continuing labor shortages that continue to slow down the recovery for local business owners.

“Knowing that it’s going to be permanent, (businesses) may be in a position to pay for those amenities now,” he said, describing Yountville’s upcoming ordinance as benefiting merchants who haven’t yet moved outdoors as much as those who have.

“I want to make sure we offer it to everyone. We are saying that you can go ahead and invest long-term in your businesses because we’re investing in you as well. This recovery is far from over, and we need to be there to support them.”

