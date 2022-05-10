 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoor dining to stay on in Yountville as town creates program for local restaurants

Yountville outdoor dining

Various restaurants, wine tasting rooms and other businesses in downtown Yountville have extended seating outside to sidewalks or patios since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. An ordinance approved May 3 by the Town Council will create a permit system for such businesses on and near Washington Street to permanently install open-air tables, chairs, shades and landscaping.

 Howard Yune, Register

In Yountville, what started as a temporary fix to keep restaurateurs in business through a historic pandemic will remain a permanent part of downtown life.

Restaurants that have set up tables, chairs and shade structures on sidewalks and patios over the past two years can continue to offer outdoor dining to their visitors. An ordinance approved last week by the Town Council will create a program to issue permits for open-air dining, which Yountville first allowed in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced wide-ranging shutdowns of indoor activity.

The program ensures that what Yountville eateries first offered out of necessity — but which became popular with diners and owners alike — will continue even as the worst of the public health crisis passes. Yountville restaurant owners and residents have written and spoken in support of continued al fresco dining along the town’s Washington Street core since the council first agreed in March to create a permanent program.

“This is one of the silver linings of the pandemic,” said Councilmember Joe Tagliaboschi, who joined his four colleagues in voting for the ordinance. “It brings a vibrancy to Washington Street that wasn’t there before. We weren’t about to use that space in the way it’s being used now, and I celebrate that use.”

The program is expected to launch June 17, 30 days after a required second approval vote by the council. In addition to securing the future of patio and sidewalk dining, the ordinance will grant one-year permits for temporary retailing and curbside food pickup — two other services included in the emergency relief program Yountville created to help merchants navigate state and county shelter-in-place restrictions early in the pandemic.

A principal in the owner of Yountville’s Bottega, Coqueta and Ottimo praised the program for allowing those eateries to endure a long slog of limited indoor capacity, and to continue serving guests still wary of indoor dining despite the relaxation of most pandemic-related rules.

“The flexibility for outdoor seating allowed us to pivot with all the changes in Covid rules, so that we were able to keep the majority of our (staff) employed through these challenging times,” Gruppo Chiarello’s chief operating officer David O’Malley wrote in a letter to the council, adding that the firm now plans to install more permanent outdoor furniture and landscaping at its restaurants.

Town officials reported in March that 37 Yountville businesses participated in the recovery program, including 16 eateries that moved some seating out of doors.

Restaurant owners seeking an outdoor service permit under the new ordinance must have properties on or within sight of Washington Street, the north-south spine of Yountville’s business district. Planters and landscape plots can be used to the area, but velvet ropes will not be allowed.

Table umbrellas can be included, as well as retractable awnings and cold-weather heaters that are “integrated into the design” of a dining area. The ordinance also requires any open-air sections to mesh with a building’s architecture, and calls for the use of drought-tolerant plants in any landscaping.

Businesses also must file plans that show that outdoor additions would not impede passers-by, or interfere with disabled people’s access into an eating area or on an adjoining sidewalk.

Open-air dining on sidewalks and patios became a popular solution to the public health rules that forced California restaurants to shut down their dining rooms – or otherwise subsist on carry-out and delivery orders – after shelter-at-home orders began in March 2020. Temporary waivers moved service outdoors in Yountville, Napa and other communities, a step many restaurant owners have credited with softening the low of reduced business and staff layoffs.

In Napa, the city’s attempt to turn temporary pandemic-era outdoor seating into a permanent parklet program has raised anxieties among some restaurant owners, who fear being forced to remove canopies and tents they say have allowed them to keep up customer and staffing levels. City Council members, discussing parklets’ future last week, stressed the need to uphold safety codes and ensure that any uses of public land benefit the whole community.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

