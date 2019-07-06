OSH is back. But not that OSH. A new OSH.
An Outdoor Supply Hardware store will open at the former Orchard Supply Hardware store in north Napa.
The new store is owned by a company called Central Network Retail Group, LLC. That’s an entirely different business than the company that owned the former Orchard Supply Hardware.
John Sieggreen, president of Central Network Retail Group, LLC, said the Napa store is now hiring and will open as soon as September.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Sieggreen.
The opening looked likely several months ago, but at the time Sieggreen declined to confirm the Napa store until a lease was signed.
Some 30 to 50 people will work at Outdoor Supply Hardware, which is located inside Bel Aire Plaza off of Trancas Street.
“It takes a lot of people to run a store and keep it open seven-days-a-week,” said Sieggreen. About 60 to 70 percent of the workers will be full-time employees.
Some of those new employees could be former OSH staffers, such as the new Napa store manager Ryan O’Dell. Before the Napa OSH closed, O’Dell had worked for OSH for 11 years, including four in Napa.
On Wednesday O’Dell was in front of the store with a handful of recruiting flyers. The business is looking to hire assistant store managers, sales associates and team leaders.
“It’s a great opportunity” to join the new store, said O’Dell.
Sieggreen said the new Outdoor Supply Hardware store will be much like the former OSH store, offering “high quality” products and selection.
Shoppers “should feel very at home” at the new store, he said. “I don’t think we’ll disappoint them.”
In addition to other merchandise and services, some new offerings could include tool and garden equipment rentals, said the company president.
Sieggreen said the company chose Napa as the location of its first Outdoor Supply Hardware brand because “we know that Orchard had a successful store there. We like the area’s demographics. We believe it’s a growing area with people that are used to that quality shopping experience.”
This is the company’s first venture into California. However, the company is not new to hardware and home and garden stores.
Central Network Retail Group, a multi-format, multi-brand retailer, currently operates more than 100 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards under different brand names in more than a dozen states.
It’s been almost one year since Orchard’s parent company, Lowe’s, announced in August that after 87 years, the Orchard Supply Hardware chain would close all of its 99 home improvement stores.
The move came five years after Lowe’s bought most Orchard Supply stores out of bankruptcy following an ill-fated spin-off from former owner Sears Holdings Corp. The Napa OSH closed in November 2018.