Outlines of land uses take shape in Napa’s new city general plan

The city of Napa’s various areas will fall into one of five categories of land uses, according to the latest draft of the general plan intended to guide the next two decades of development.

Consultants advising Napa on its next general plan, intended to govern zoning and land use through about 2040, on Thursday outlined a set of designations for residential, commercial and industrial development across the city, as well as open spaces and mixed-use projects like the Napa Pipe community intended to take over the former Kaiser industrial site in the south of town.

The update from Rajeev Bhatia, president of the Oakland-based Dyett and Bhatia urban planning firm advising Napa on its new land-use playbook, sketches the outlines of how the city may approach its balance of housing density and types as it seeks to balance the need to increase affordable housing, resistance to developing edge areas close to woodlands and seismic faults, and growing commitments from state mandates to increase housing across the Bay Area.