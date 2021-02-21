Outlines of land uses take shape in Napa’s new city general plan

The city of Napa’s various areas will fall into one of five categories of land uses, according to the latest draft of the general plan intended to guide the next two decades of development.
Consultants advising Napa on its next general plan, intended to govern zoning and land use through about 2040, on Thursday outlined a set of designations for residential, commercial and industrial development across the city, as well as open spaces and mixed-use projects like the Napa Pipe community intended to take over the former Kaiser industrial site in the south of town.
The update from Rajeev Bhatia, president of the Oakland-based Dyett and Bhatia urban planning firm advising Napa on its new land-use playbook, sketches the outlines of how the city may approach its balance of housing density and types as it seeks to balance the need to increase affordable housing, resistance to developing edge areas close to woodlands and seismic faults, and growing commitments from state mandates to increase housing across the Bay Area.
Under the city’s plan, housing would be placed into five levels of density, with the lightest development classified as “very low density” at one to two units per acre, mainly at the city edges. Other areas would be labeled “low density” (three to eight units per acre), “medium density” (eight to 18) and “high density” (18 to 40). Established neighborhoods in and near central Napa would be labeled as “traditional residential” areas with density ranging from two to 12 housing units per acre.
Mixed-use areas would include those with a residential focus, which Napa’s general plan would allow the same 18 to 40 units an acre permitted for high-density zones. Other future projects along existing corridors such as Jefferson Street, Trancas Street and Soscol Avenue would be assigned a floor-to-area ratio capping the density of all types of development, while the density rules for Napa Pipe — envisioned to contain some 900 dwellings, businesses and a Costco store — remain under review, Bhatia told the Planning Commission during its virtual meeting.
Commercial properties would be divided into general, hospitality-related and business-oriented, with only the last allowed to also feature housing. Other designations would cover industrial uses such as light industry and business parks, as well as “public and conservation” uses like parks, open space and the city’s remaining farmland.
One of the key additions to the proposed general plan is a “greenbelt” category advocated by the residents of three neighborhoods on Napa’s western fringe — the area near Brown Valley’s Timberhill Park, the Old Sonoma Road site formerly proposed for the Napa Oaks housing subdivision twice vetoed by the City Council, and a 144-acre section around Foster Road and Golden Gate Drive west of Highway 29. The greenbelts would block large-scale development near surrounding woodlands and open spaces by limiting housing to one unit per 20 acres, along with one dwelling for each existing residential parcel.
Commissioners are scheduled to take on more specific issues of the preferred land uses for specific city areas at a follow-up meeting on March 4. But several homeowners chose not to wait for the sequel, emailing numerous petitions ahead of Thursday’s meeting to urge the creation of protective greenbelts in western Napa.
The calls to curb housing near city limits were especially forceful from some residents of the Foster Road area, once home to the Ghisletta dairy farm, the hub of the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association and still endowed with expansive views of the Napa Valley.
Drafts of the general plan give the greenbelt label to Napa Oaks and the Timberhill area, where existing "resource areas" already include similar development curbs. In January, a proposal from the city included 35 acres of greenbelt and 24 acres of open space around Foster Road, but senior planner Michael Walker stated that the update reflects only the site’s constraints on development and was not meant to be folded into the land use plan — and that Napa should leave open the possibility of housing development, based on a future master plan focusing on that area.
Increasing housing uses in the Foster Road area could allow “the equivalent of a small city the size of St. Helena” to form around Foster Road, predicted Ginger Gregory, worsening traffic and putting future residents at risk of wildfires and earthquakes to come.
Katherine Lambert also urged Napa to look to existing land at the city core rather than its margins for its residential needs, saying the cost of protecting future development against flooding and quakes with an active fault nearby “cancels any charade that these (areas) can host affordable workforce housing.”
Development of the general plan began in 2018 and is expected to continue through this year, with work on a draft environmental impact report slated to start in April and public review of the draft plan expected in September, according to Bhatia. A final environmental study is slated to appear in December and receive public review and adoption hearings in January 2022.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com